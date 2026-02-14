ENG vs SCO Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

England will take on Scotland today, February 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a Group C fixture of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The 23rd match of the tournament is set to begin at 3 PM IST. England enters this clash under unusual pressure — they currently sit third in the Group C standings with a negative net run rate, after a close call against Nepal and a comprehensive defeat to the West Indies.

What is the schedule for England vs Scotland game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between England vs Scotland match will be played on Saturday , February 14, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of England vs Scotland game?

The match between England vs Scotland will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of England vs Scotland game?

The England vs Scotland match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for England vs Scotland?

The toss for the England vs Scotland match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell,Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WC), Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Also Read: IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown