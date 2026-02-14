LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections 10 month baby gurpatwant-singh-pannun anand ramanand sagar chopra Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

India have dominated Pakistan thoroughly in the World Cup fixtures. The Men in Blue suffered just one defeat in the eight matches that the two teams have played against each other in T20 World Cups. The arch-rivals will now face each other in Colombo on Sunday.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 14, 2026 08:48:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the oldest ones. Whenever the two sides lock horns with each other, the venues are full with spectators and the fans remain glued to their TV sets. The two sides are once again set to face each other in a World Cup fixture on Sunday in Colombo. Here we take a look at the T20 World Cup matches between the two units. 

India vs Pakistan- 2007 Group Stage Match

India and Pakistan met each other twice in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The first meeting became a memorable one as it went down the wire in Durban. Chasing 142, Pakistan needed 1 run to win in two deliveries with Misbah ul Haq on strike. S Sreesanth bowled a dot on the penultimate ball while the batter was run out on the final ball taking the match into a Bowl Out. 

India’s Virenser Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps while Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi missed their targets to hand the Men in Blue 3-0 win in the Bowl Out. 

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Pakistan- 2007 Final 

The two teams met again in the 2007 edition but this time in an all important final in Johannesburg. India batted first and put up 157/5, thanks to a brilliant 75 off 54 from opener Gautam Gambhir. The Indian bowlers then picked up wickets regularly to reduce the opponents to 77/6. But Misbah held the fort from one end and took the match into the last over. 

Pakistan needed 13 in the final over with one wicket in hand. Captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to Joginder Sharma. He started off with a wide and dot ball before the batter smashed one straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum bringing the equation down to 6 needed off 4. 

Misbah then tried to play a scoop shot on the third legitimate delivery but didn’t time his stroke well and was caught by Sreesanth at short fine leg. Pakistan were bowled our for 152 and lost the match by 5 runs. India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. 

India vs Pakistan- 2012 Group Stage Match

The arch-rivals then played each other in a T20 World Cup match in 2012 edition in Colombo. Batting first, Pakistan didn’t get the start they needed and lost wickets at regular intervals to eventually get bundled out for 128. Lakshmipathy Balaji picked up three wickets for 22 runs in 3.4 overs while R Ashwin and Yuvraj Singh had two wickets apiece. 

Later, India lost an early wicket after Gautam Gambhir was out for 0 off 2 but Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag stitched a 75-runs stand for the second wicket to keep India in control. Sehwag was eventually dismissed for 29 off 24. Kohli continued his form and remained unbeaten at 78 off 61 to take India home by 8 wickets. Yuvraj Singh also contributed with 19* off 16. 

India vs Pakistan- 2014 Group Stage Match

India played Pakistan in a group stage match in Mirpur in 2014. The Men in Blue continued their dominating run here as well as they restricted the arch-rivals for 130/7 in 20 overs and then chased down the target by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare. Kohli top-scored for India with an unbeaten 36 off 32. Suresh Raina also played a handy knock of 35* off 28. India eventually reached the final but lost to Sri Lanka. 

India vs Pakistan- 2016 Group Stage Match

India continued their winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cups in 2016 as well. A match that was reduced to 18-overs per side, Team India restricted Pakistan to 118/5. Later, India did suffer some hiccups as they were reduced to 23/3 but Virat Kohli’s brilliant batting and Yuvraj Singh’s resistance helped India go over the line eventually. Kohli struck 55* off 37 while Yuvraj got 24 off 23 as India won by 6 wickets. 

India vs Pakistan- 2021 Group Stage Match

Pakistan finally turned tables in this match when they etched their first win against India in a World Cup fixture. Virat Kohli-led India could only manage 151/7 in 20 overs. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan chased down the target by 10 wickets and with 13 balls to spare. 

India vs Pakistan- 2022 Group Stage Match

Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs against India. The Rohit Sharma-led team was left in a spot of bother after getting reduced to 31/4. This was the time when Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya showed their brilliance with the bat. The two stitched a stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket. Hardik was eventually out for 40 off 37. 

But it was Kohli’s two maximums on the trot against Haris Rauf that made headlines. India needed 28 off 8 when Kohli smashed the fifth ball straight over the bowler’s head and then flicked one to the fine leg boundary to get crucial 12 runs and bring down the equation to 16 needed off 6. 

Mohammad Nawaz got Hardik out on the first delivery of the last over. India then got three runs in the next two deliveries but what happened next changed the equation. Nawaz bowled a waist-height no-ball that was deposited to the square-leg boundary for another maximum by Kohli. The equation was suddenly down to 6 off 3 but the drama continued. Nawaz bowled a wide followed by India getting three byes. The spinner clean bowled Kohli but it was a free-hit. Karthik was on strike with India needing two off two. The wicket-keeper batter was stumped on the penultimate ball bringing Ashwin to face the final delivery. 

India still needed two off one when Nawaz bowled a wide down the leg. Ashwin finally connected the next one that went over mid off to take India home by 4 wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53. 

India vs Pakistan- 2024 Group Stage Match

The encounter between the two sides in New York was a low scoring one. India were bowled out for 119 with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picking three wickets each. But the Indian bowlers were on song as they restricted Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK | Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistanms dhonit20 world cupt20 world cup 2026virat kohli’

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

IND vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

Meet Sikandar Raza: From Pakistan Air Force Pilot Dream to Zimbabwe Hero in Historic T20I World Cup 2026 Win Over Australia

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

Greater Noida Tragedy: ‘Excess Sedation’ Kills 6-Year-Old At Facility, Authorities Launch Urgent Probe

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Donald Trump Says Regime Change In Iran Would Be The ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’ Amid Escalating Tensions

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown
IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown
IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown
IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

QUICK LINKS