Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs PAK: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir stirred controversy ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match by calling India opener Abhishek Sharma “just a slogger,” sparking debate among fans before the high-voltage Colombo showdown.

Abhishek Sharma Mohd Aamir (Image : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 13, 2026 19:19:42 IST

India’s opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, is currently dealing with a health issue, but his batting ability continues to trouble Pakistan ahead of their high-profile T20 World Cup clash. While it is still uncertain whether he will play against Pakistan, former pacer Mohammad Amir made headlines by calling him a “slogger” during a discussion on a Pakistani channel. Amir suggested that Abhishek’s aggressive, high-risk approach makes him vulnerable to failure. “By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it’s fine; otherwise, his chances of failure are high,” Amir said on the show Haarna Mana Hai. He added, “He scores once in eight innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don’t think he is technically sound.”

Amir also offered advice for bowlers on how to tackle Abhishek, suggesting that targeting him on the body could be effective. According to the former Pakistan international, Abhishek would only be considered a technically complete batter once he demonstrates the ability to handle swinging deliveries while maintaining his aggressive style. “He just stands there and wants all balls to be bowled in a particular area. The day he gets going, he will score big. He can hurt the other team, but it is a high-risk game. I will consider him a proper batter only when I see him handle swinging balls and smash with the same velocity,” Amir explained.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s fitness remains a concern for India. He missed the game against Namibia due to a stomach issue and was reportedly unwell while batting against the USA. The batter was hospitalized for a day and lost about two kilograms during his recovery. Despite this, he has not been completely ruled out for the crucial clash against Pakistan. Fans on social media were quick to react to Amir’s remarks, expressing displeasure over the comments and defending Abhishek’s ability as India’s World No. 1 T20 batter. Many highlighted his talent and potential to change the course of the game, emphasizing that his aggressive style is also what makes him a dangerous threat to opposition teams.

With the match against Pakistan looming, India will hope that Abhishek regains full fitness and can once again play a pivotal role, while Pakistan will look to exploit the perceived weaknesses highlighted by Amir.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 7:14 PM IST
Tags: Abhishek Sharmaiccind vs pakt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS