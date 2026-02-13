LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

Riyan Parag will be seventh full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Before him, Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have captained the Men in Pink on a full-time basis in the cash-rich league.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 13, 2026 18:18:35 IST

Rajasthan Royals named Riyan Parag as the new skipper of the side after Sanju Samson’s departure. Parag, who was retained for Rs 14 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions and has 1566 runs to his credit in 84 IPL matches played so far.

“Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud,” an official Rajasthan Royals statement stated Parag as saying.

“Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role,” said Kumar Sangakkara.

While Parag has been named as the new captain, here we take a look at some interesting facts about him. 

Riyan Parag etched his name in record books by becoming the first male cricketer from Assam to represent India at the highest level. The right-handed player has played one ODI and 9 T20Is for India so far. Riyan has scored 106 runs in T20Is at a brilliant strike-rate of 151.42. 

Sporting background

Riyan Parag comes from a sporting family. His father Parag Das has played cricket at the First-Class level while his mother Mithoo Barooah, boasts a remarkable career as a former national record holder in the 50m freestyle swimming event. She represented India at prestigious events such as the Asian Championships and SAF Games.

Parag Das has played for teams like Assam, Railways, and East Zone. 

The MS Dhoni connection

Paras Das and MS Dhoni had shared the field during their participation in Railways’ tournaments. Interestingly, Dhoni was leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when Riyan Parag made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2019. 

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 6:18 PM IST
