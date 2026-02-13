‘Look At My Biceps, Look At Yours’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Banter With Kevin Pietersen Goes Viral on Social Media | WATCH Video

A funny, candid interaction between the Indian batting star Rohit Sharma and ex- England captain Kevin Pietersen took place in a promotion event of ICC Men T20 World Cup 2026 held in Dubai and the video has since become viral on social media.

WATCH The Viral Video Of Rohit Sharma And Kevin Pietersen

In the video that is circulating all over the internet, the pair were discussing six-hitting when Rohit jokingly likened his body to that of Pietersen and said, look at his biceps and look at mine and that whilst Pietersen could clear a ball 100 metres, he only wants to clear the ball by sixes which only cross the boundary rope. The comic interaction brought out the comic nature of Rohit and endears him even further to the fans.







The 38-year-old retired T20 International player who has retired after winning the world cup in 2024 and retired Test cricket player who retired in May 2025 is still heavily involved with the sport and has regularly made headlines both on the field and off the field. Having 650 sixes in the formats, he is the number one six hitter in the world, he is ahead of West Indian great Chris Gayle. Fans and former players and others still continue to be drawn by his presence in T20 World Cup events where his popularity and influence in the world of cricket remain unbroken.

Other speakers at the event included Rohit who discussed his future plans outside of the T20 format where he would like to be involved in future success of the 50 over world cups. Having been brought up with the 50 over World Cup as the ultimate goal of cricket, he claimed that he would do whatever he can to make India the winner of the tournament, as he loved the game and also had national pride despite leaving international performance in some tourism forms.

Also Read: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo