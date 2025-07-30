Home > Sports > England Announces Four Changes For 5th Test vs India: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse Ruled Out

England skipper Ben Stokes is ruled out of the fifth Test against India due to a shoulder injury. Along with him, a few key players are also missing. The final Test will start Thursday, with England leading the series 2-1 after a tough draw in Manchester.

England Announces Four Changes for 5th Test vs India: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer Ruled Out (Image Credit - X)

Published: July 30, 2025 16:19:29 IST

Skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India due to a right shoulder injury, with Ollie Pope set to lead the side in his absence.

Ben Stokes’ All-Round Impact in the Series

In this series with the bat, Stokes has made 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.42, with a century to his name. With a ball in hand, Stokes has been merciless, relentless, producing miracles effortlessly. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps at an average of 25.23, with best figures of 5/72 and has also taken a four-fer. He has also won two Player of the Match awards.

Series Situation Ahead of the Final Match

The fifth and final Test of the series will take place from Thursday onwards, with the series in favour of England by 2-1 following a hard-fought draw by India at Old Trafford in Manchester. India would not be able to win the series in England, something they last did back in 2007, but they have a chance to bow out with their heads held high and series levelled.

Other Key Players Missing from Squad

Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.
So far in the series, Archer has taken nine wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.66, with best figures of 3/55. Carse has featured in all four Tests, taking nine wickets at an average of over 60, while also contributing 164 runs in six innings, including a half-century.
Dawson made his return to Tests after eight years at Manchester, but could take only one wicket and contributed 26 with the bat.

New Inclusions in England’s Line-up

England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who will bat at number six, who is also the sole spin option for the hosts. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue. Tongue last featured in the Birmingham Test and so far has taken 11 wickets at an average of 33.63, with best figures of 33.63.

Full Squad List for the Final Test

The England playing XI for the fifth Test includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.

(With Inputs From ANI)

