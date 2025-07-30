Yusuf Pathan’s Emotional Celebration Steals the Show as India Champions Reach WCL 2025 Semis

In one of the most heartfelt moments of the World Championship of Legends 2025, Yusuf Pathan gave fans a celebration to remember after sealing India Champions’ place in the semi-finals with a towering six. The dramatic win over West Indies Champions at Grace Road, Leicester, may have been critical for India’s campaign, but it was Pathan’s post-match gesture that captured the soul of the game.

A Six for the Win, a Hug for the Heart

With just eight balls left to chase 145 in under 14.1 overs, India’s qualification requirement Yusuf Pathan walked in under pressure. But in true Yusuf Pathan style, he stayed calm and explosive. Smashing 21* off just 7 balls, he finished the match in style with a big six. What followed next wasn’t scripted, but it became the highlight of the evening.

As soon as the ball cleared the boundary, Yusuf sprinted straight toward the ropes, where his children stood waiting. He embraced them with teary eyes, hugged them tightly, and planted kisses on their heads. The celebration, caught on camera and now viral, went beyond cricket. It reflected a father’s joy, relief, and pride, wrapped in a moment of shared triumph with his family.

India’s Grit After a Shaky Start

Earlier in the game, India had their backs to the wall. At 52/4, the chase looked bleak. But Stuart Binny (50* off 21) and Yuvraj Singh (21 off 11) staged a comeback with a blistering 66-run stand. After Yuvraj’s exit, Yusuf took over and wrapped up the chase in just 13.2 overs. Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 74 off 43 had lifted West Indies to 144/9 after being 43/5. But disciplined spells from Piyush Chawla (3/18), Binny, and Varun Aaron ensured India stayed in control.

A High-Voltage Clash with Pakistan Next

With emotions running high and momentum on their side, India Champions now gear up to face arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a blockbuster semi-final.

