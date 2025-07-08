LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Home > Sports > England Finish Strong, But India Take the Series Honours 3-2

England Finish Strong, But India Take the Series Honours 3-2

England U19 won the final ODI by 7 wickets, with strong knocks from Ben Mayes (82*) and Ben Dawkins (66), but India U19 sealed the five-match series 3-2. RS Ambrish’s unbeaten 66 helped India post 210, but it wasn’t enough as England chased it down in just 31.1 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 12:09:58 IST

India may have sealed the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, however England U-19 had the final say. In the 5th and final game at Worcester, England, the hosts chased down India’s modest total of 210 with ease, clinching a dominant 7-wicket win and a moral victory to close the series.

Collapse and Clawback: England’s Chase Hits a Brief Panic Button

Chasing 211, England flew out of the blocks thanks to a fiery 53-ball 66 from Ben Dawkins, his third consecutive fifty of the series. By the 15 over mark, England had smashed their way past 100, and India were reeling. In quick succession, Dawkins threw away his wicket, and Rocky Flintoff was bowled for a single, reducing England from 113/1 to 121/3 in just eight balls. For a moment, the door was ajar.

That’s when Ben Mayes (82*) and skipper Thomas Rew (49*) slammed it shut. Calm and clinical, the duo stitched together a fluent stand, chasing down the target in just 31.1 overs.

India’s Grit: RS Ambrish, Yudhajit Guha Salvage Respect After Top-Order Falters

Earlier in the day, India looked in serious trouble at 135/7. Last match’s centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a promising 33, but none of the top or middle order batters—including Rahul Kumar (21), Pangalia (24), and Chouhan (24)—could convert their starts.

Then came RS Ambrish. With a composed, unbeaten 66, he held the innings together. His 68-run partnership with Yudhajit Guha dragged India past the 200 mark, setting a fighting total of 210 for the loss of nine wickets. However, it wasn’t enough, but it did showcase India’s depth and resilience.

Suryavanshi’s earlier fireworks in the series, including a record 143 off 78 balls with 10 sixes and 13 boundaries, were a series highlight. While the final match went to England, India’s dominance in the earlier games had already secured the trophy.

Final Score:
India U19 – 210/9
England U19 – 211/3 (31.1 overs)
England won by 7 wickets. India won the series 3-2

Also Read: Last-Minute Shake-Up: Japan’s E-1 Title Defense Hit by Key Withdrawals

Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandU 19 cricket

More News

BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaking On Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate’
US President Donald Trump Seeks To Avoid Further Military Assaults On Iran
Crop Pattern Shift And Early Monsoon Drive Agrochemical Sector Recovery
Kotak Mahindra Shares Climb 4% On Tuesday Following Q1 Update
Congress Again Questions PM Modi’s Silence On POTUS Trump Brokering Ceasefire Between India, Pak During Op Sindoor
Meghalaya: Mother Files Police Complaint After Son Allegedly Tortured At Police Station
Smaller NE States Push For Bigger Share In 16th Finance Commission’s Pie
GTRI Report: Trump Uses Tariffs As Tools, Not Trade Partnerships
Union Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Rs 17.30 Crore Railway Projects In Bihar
England Finish Strong, But India Take the Series Honours 3-2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?