England Finish Strong, But India Take the Series Honours 3-2

India may have sealed the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, however England U-19 had the final say. In the 5th and final game at Worcester, England, the hosts chased down India’s modest total of 210 with ease, clinching a dominant 7-wicket win and a moral victory to close the series.

Collapse and Clawback: England’s Chase Hits a Brief Panic Button

Chasing 211, England flew out of the blocks thanks to a fiery 53-ball 66 from Ben Dawkins, his third consecutive fifty of the series. By the 15 over mark, England had smashed their way past 100, and India were reeling. In quick succession, Dawkins threw away his wicket, and Rocky Flintoff was bowled for a single, reducing England from 113/1 to 121/3 in just eight balls. For a moment, the door was ajar.

That’s when Ben Mayes (82*) and skipper Thomas Rew (49*) slammed it shut. Calm and clinical, the duo stitched together a fluent stand, chasing down the target in just 31.1 overs.

India’s Grit: RS Ambrish, Yudhajit Guha Salvage Respect After Top-Order Falters

Earlier in the day, India looked in serious trouble at 135/7. Last match’s centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a promising 33, but none of the top or middle order batters—including Rahul Kumar (21), Pangalia (24), and Chouhan (24)—could convert their starts.

Then came RS Ambrish. With a composed, unbeaten 66, he held the innings together. His 68-run partnership with Yudhajit Guha dragged India past the 200 mark, setting a fighting total of 210 for the loss of nine wickets. However, it wasn’t enough, but it did showcase India’s depth and resilience.

Suryavanshi’s earlier fireworks in the series, including a record 143 off 78 balls with 10 sixes and 13 boundaries, were a series highlight. While the final match went to England, India’s dominance in the earlier games had already secured the trophy.

Final Score:

India U19 – 210/9

England U19 – 211/3 (31.1 overs)

England won by 7 wickets. India won the series 3-2

