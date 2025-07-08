Last-Minute Shake-Up: Japan’s E-1 Title Defense Hit by Key Withdrawals

Japan’s campaign for the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship has been rocked by the sudden withdrawal of two key players, just days before kickoff. Forward Takuma Nishimura and midfielder Kawasaki Sota have both been ruled out, forcing manager Hajime Moriyasu into swift replacements.

Nishimura, a former J1 League champion with Yokohama Marinos and now playing for Machida Zelvia, was sidelined due to a concussion, according to the Japan Football Association (JFA). The 28-year-old had been in strong form this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in Japan’s top flight.

He was also part of the Japan squad that won the last edition of the E-1 Championship, and his absence will be deeply felt as the team aims to defend its title.

Injuries and Transfer Disrupt Japan’s Final Lineup

Kyoto Sanga forward Taichi Hara has been called up to replace Takuma Nishimura, marking his first senior international appearance. Hara has notched two goals and seven assists in the J1 League this season, showing promise as a creative forward.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Sota—another Kyoto Sanga player—will miss the tournament after finalizing his move to Bundesliga side Mainz. His transfer and related club obligations ruled him out of contention, prompting a second change to Moriyasu’s roster.

Rising Star: Tanaka’s Big Break on the Senior Stage

To replace Sota, Satoshi Tanaka of Sanfrecce Hiroshima has joined the squad. The 22-year old was part of the Under-23 Japan team that won the AFC Asian Cup and also lifted the Japanese Super Cup earlier this year. His inclusion was approved by the East Asian Football Federation following discussions around Sota’s unavailability.

Japan will begin its title defense against Hong Kong on July 8, followed by matches against China on July 12 and South Korea—the tournament’s most decorated team on July 16. With the competition outside the FIFA calendar, Japan is fielding a fully domestic squad in hopes of securing back to back titles.

This is the tenth edition of East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship and Japan has won it twice. South Korea is the most successful team with five titles.

