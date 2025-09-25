England skipper Sciver Brunt feels CWC 2025 in India could be "seismic moment" for women's cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): England all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt, leading her country for the first time in a Cricket World Cup is looking forward to the upcoming marquee 50-over event in India, saying that “there is nothing quite like playing in India” and the tournament could be a “seismic moment” for women’s cricket.

Brunt is confident that the upcoming tournament will have a significant impact on women’s cricket. The four-time champions, who last won the tournament by beating India by nine runs in 2017, will start their campaign against South Africa on October 3 at Guwahati.

Speaking to the ICC, the England skipper opened up on the tingling excitement of playing on the big stage in India.

“There is nothing quite like playing cricket in India. It really is special. And it is even more special when it is a World Cup,” she said as quoted by ICC.

“I have been lucky enough to play quite a lot of cricket in India, but I think World Cup cricket – especially with the prospect of passionate home support for India – is truly next level,” she said.

Sciver-Brunt added, “Whether we are there or not, you do get the feeling this could be a seismic moment for the women’s game.”

“If you think about India getting over the line in a close game, with all the noise and drama and excitement that it could bring, I think you begin to get a sense of what this competition could do for women’s cricket in India,” she continued.

The English skipper admitted to watching women’s cricket grow in India with the Women’s Premier League, having been associated with two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), being the tournament’s all-time leading run-getter with 1,027 runs in 29 matches at an average of 46.68, with a strike rate of 141.85, with eight fifties.

“But a World Cup is something else. I hope whatever outcome we see, we see that. I think we will all look back on our careers when we are retired and mark the World Cup in India as a game-changer,” she added.

Having been a part of England’s squad in the previous two editions of the tournament, when they finished as winners (2017) and runner-ups (2022) respectively, Sciver-Brunt will be leading their hopes of a fifth title.

The 33-year-old, who succeeded Heather Knight at the helm earlier this year, also conceded the emotions of captaining her country at the big stage.

“I do not feel it is something you think about growing up because all you can dream about is representing your country at all, but it is an honour – and one I am quite humbled by. I have had a taste of the job with the West Indies and India series this summer, and it was really enjoyable to work alongside Lottie (Charlotte Edwards) and to begin to shape how we want our team to play,” he said.

“There are a number of important things for us as we set about building our team for this competition and for next summer’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil, but ultimately it comes back to winning. That’s our job, that is our focus,” he added.

In 18 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Brunt has made 805 runs in 17 innings at an average of 57.50, with four centuries and two fifties and a best score of 148*.

Sciver-Brunt believes that while the competition in women’s cricket has only gotten fiercer, England has the goods to deliver on the big stage.

“The outcome of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year shows you that the margins between the teams are not always as big as people might think. I believe we have got a good mix of players who have been there and done it before and players for whom this is all very new and exciting,” said Brunt.

“There is a huge amount of talent in this group, and we have got a coach who knows exactly what it takes to win a World Cup. The job now is to put that all together on the pitch, to win the big moments and to step up when the pressure’s on to take us as far as we can possibly go,” she added.

In their lead-up to the tournament, the four-time winners will be facing off against India and Australia in warm-up fixtures on September 25 and 28, respectively, in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)