Home > Sports > England Smash South Africa by Eye-Watering Margin of 342 Runs in Record-Breaking Win – Know What Happened

England Smash South Africa by Eye-Watering Margin of 342 Runs in Record-Breaking Win – Know What Happened

England crushed South Africa by 342 runs in the third ODI, despite the series already lost. Chasing 415, South Africa collapsed to 72, losing five wickets for 18. Jofra Archer (4/18) and Adil Rashid (3/13) starred with the ball, while captain Temba Bavuma was absent hurt, sealing a record win for the hosts.

Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid shared seven wickets among themselves as South Africa were shot out for 72. (Image Credit - ANI)
Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid shared seven wickets among themselves as South Africa were shot out for 72. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 7, 2025 22:21:44 IST

England trounced South Africa by a record margin of 342 runs in the third match of the three-game series. South Africa had already won the bilateral series when they clinched the first two games and this match was merely a dead-rubber. But hosts England played like a team possessed and absolutely demolished the visitors.

Chasing a monstrous target of 415 runs to win, South Africa had the worst possible start and lost their first five wickets at the score of just 18 runs. Star batter Aiden Markram was dismissed on the second ball of the innings. He could not open his account.

South Africa Lose Wickets in Rapid Succession

The number three Wiaan Mulder too was sent back to the pavilion for nought. Caught on the backfoot by the fall of two quick wickets, South Africa could not never recover from it and the entire team fell like a pack of cards as the monstrous target and a high required run rate took its toll.

For England, menacing quick bowler Jofra Archer bowled like fire and blew the South African top order away. He kept cranking his pace up to 145 kms/90 miles and did not give South Africa batters any breathing space; both with his pace and line length. Archer returned with figures of 9-3-18-4.

Archer and Rashid Shine as England Win

His partner Brydon Carse too didn’t let the batters settle and picked two wickets. With the top and middle order gone, Adil Rashid was brought in to pick the remaining pieces and the leggie didn’t disappoint. In a brilliant spell of 23 balls, he knocked three wickets while giving away just 13 runs.

In fact, he bowled the delivery of the day to Cody Yusuf. A classic leg-spinner’s weapon, the googly, was a treat to watch as Rashid got through the defences of Yusuf, leaving him stunned. The look of disbelief on the batter’s face was priceless, if you weren’t a South African fan.

Unfortunately for South Africa, their captain Temba Bavuma could not come to bat due to injury and was considered absent hurt.

Result of the match – England win.

Result of the series – South Africa Win

Player of the series – Joe Root

Also Read: Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Cricket: Five Top Cricketers Who Retired In The Same Year As Mitchell Starc

 

