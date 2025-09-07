414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!

It has come late for England, but it has finally come. The magic of Bazball was on full display in the third ODI at Southampton as the host rewrote batting records with authority. The loss in the first two ODIs meant England had lost the three-match series, and there was only pride to play for the home team.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. However, that decision turned out to be a mistake as English openers came out all guns blazing. Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett went bang-bang from ball one and added 59 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs when Duckett departed at an individual score of 31 in 33 balls.

Two Centurions for England in a Huge Score at Southampton

The number three Joe Root then forged a 58-run partnership with Jamie Smith who scored a rapid 62 in just 48 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries that included 9 fours and a six. However, things went downhill for South Africa after this wicket as Jacob Bethell joined hands with Root and added a whopping 182 run for the third wicket in just 24 overs.

Root was dismissed after he completed his century in 96 balls, with 6 fours to his name. The innings was an example of typical Root inning, which had occasional boundaries with swift running between the wicket. On the other hand, Bethell kept smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground and made 110 in a mere 82 deliveries. His inning was laden with 13 fours and 3 sixes.

Record Breaking Chase Awaits South Africa

Skipper Harry Brook could not score much and was sent back to the pavilion at a score of 3. The right hander was run out and the disappointment on his face was clearly visible.

In the death overs, it was the Jos Buttler-Will Jacks show as the duo pounded the opposition into dust with their brilliant stroke-play. While Buttler smashed 62 runs in just 32 deliveries, Jacks walloped 19 runs in 8 balls.

After the end of 50 overs, England scored a gigantic 414-5 and South Africa would need the second highest chase in history to win the match.

For the visitors, Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2 wickets for 61 runs in 8 overs.

