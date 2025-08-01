Home > Sports > England’s Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of 5th Test vs India Due To Shoulder Injury

England’s Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of 5th Test vs India Due To Shoulder Injury

England's fifth Test against India at The Oval got off to a rough start as Chris Woakes was ruled out of the match after injuring his left shoulder while fielding. The experienced all-rounder dived near the boundary and landed awkwardly, forcing him off the field and out of England's bowling plans.

England's Chris Woakes Ruled Out of 5th Test vs India Due to Shoulder Injury (Image Credit - X)
England's Chris Woakes Ruled Out of 5th Test vs India Due to Shoulder Injury (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 14:48:00 IST

England were dealt a tough blow on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval, as all-rounder Chris Woakes was ruled out of the rest of the match after injuring his left shoulder while fielding late in the day.

Woakes Injured While Trying to Save a Boundary

The injury happened during the final session when Woakes threw himself at a cut shot from Karun Nair near the boundary rope. He landed awkwardly and was immediately seen holding his left shoulder in pain.

England’s physio ran out to check on him. Woakes was helped off the field with his arm tucked inside his jumper, which was being used like a makeshift sling.

While a scan will confirm the full extent of the damage, early signs were clear,Woakes won’t be bowling again in this match.

England’s Bowling Depth Takes a Big Hit

His absence is a major setback for England. Woakes, who played all four previous Tests in the series, was the most experienced pacer in the lineup. With him out, the team now turns to Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton,none of whom have played much Test cricket.

That’s a lot to ask from three young quicks in a match that could decide the tone of the series. Woakes’ ability to hold one end and chip in with runs down the order will be missed just as much as his bowling.

Injury List Keeps Growing for England

England haven’t had much luck with injuries this series. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse are all already out. And now, losing Woakes just adds to the growing list.

It puts England in a tough spot. They’re not just short on bowling options,they’ve lost one of their most dependable players who offers balance to the side.

India Steady After Day 1 With Woakes Missing

India ended the opening day in a solid position at 204 for 6, with Karun Nair unbeaten on 52. Without Woakes, England will have to find a way to keep India’s total from getting out of hand.

With four days still left, the young English bowlers will have their work cut out. How they respond without Woakes could go a long way in deciding where this Test match is headed.

