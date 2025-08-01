Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed disappointment after captain Shubman Gill was run out in a critical moment on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval. But even amid frustration, he acknowledged that Gill’s form has earned him a pass for the rare misjudgment.

A Risk That Didn’t Pay Off

With India recovering from early losses, Gill and Sai Sudharsan were rebuilding the innings when disaster struck. Attempting a risky single off Gus Atkinson, Gill tapped the ball toward cover and called for a quick run. Atkinson pounced and nailed a direct hit at the striker’s end. Gill, caught short and not even in the frame, was dismissed for 21 off 35 balls. It was only the second run-out of his Test career, the first also coming against England earlier in the 2024 series.

Coach’s Take: “He’s in the Touch of His Life”

Speaking after stumps, Ryan ten Doeschate said, “It’s probably more frustrating for him than anyone else. He’s in the touch of his life and looked so comfortable out there. These things happen. It was a misjudgement, but given what he’s done this series, we’ll let him off.” England’s disciplined bowling, combined with tricky overhead conditions, made batting tough, and Gill’s early dismissal halted India’s momentum at a crucial stage.

Breaking Records Despite the Blip

Despite the untimely exit, Gill still managed to etch his name into history books. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian Test captain in a series, pushing his tally to 737 runs. He also broke Garry Sobers’ record for most runs by a visiting captain in a Test series in England, which stood for six decades.

With three centuries and a double hundred already under his belt, Gill has emerged as India’s standout performer. As India ended Day 1 at 204/6, all eyes will be on how they bounce back on Day 2—and whether Gill’s run-out proves to be a turning point or just a footnote.

