Home > Sports > Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

Shubman Gill was run out for 21 on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval, ending a promising partnership with Sai Sudharsan. Despite the costly dismissal, Gill broke records for most runs by an Indian and visiting captain in a Test series. Coach Ryan ten Doeschate called it a rare misjudgment.

Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 1, 2025 14:29:57 IST

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed disappointment after captain Shubman Gill was run out in a critical moment on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval. But even amid frustration, he acknowledged that Gill’s form has earned him a pass for the rare misjudgment.

A Risk That Didn’t Pay Off

With India recovering from early losses, Gill and Sai Sudharsan were rebuilding the innings when disaster struck. Attempting a risky single off Gus Atkinson, Gill tapped the ball toward cover and called for a quick run. Atkinson pounced and nailed a direct hit at the striker’s end. Gill, caught short and not even in the frame, was dismissed for 21 off 35 balls. It was only the second run-out of his Test career, the first also coming against England earlier in the 2024 series.

Coach’s Take: “He’s in the Touch of His Life”

Speaking after stumps, Ryan ten Doeschate said, “It’s probably more frustrating for him than anyone else. He’s in the touch of his life and looked so comfortable out there. These things happen. It was a misjudgement, but given what he’s done this series, we’ll let him off.” England’s disciplined bowling, combined with tricky overhead conditions, made batting tough, and Gill’s early dismissal halted India’s momentum at a crucial stage.

Breaking Records Despite the Blip

Despite the untimely exit, Gill still managed to etch his name into history books. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian Test captain in a series, pushing his tally to 737 runs. He also broke Garry Sobers’ record for most runs by a visiting captain in a Test series in England, which stood for six decades. 

With three centuries and a double hundred already under his belt, Gill has emerged as India’s standout performer. As India ended Day 1 at 204/6, all eyes will be on how they bounce back on Day 2—and whether Gill’s run-out proves to be a turning point or just a footnote.

Also Read: Louis Rees-Zammit Calls Time on NFL Dream, Returns to Rugby Union

Tags: ind vs engryan ten doeschate

RELATED News

England’s Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of 5th Test vs India Due To Shoulder Injury
Finally The Wait Is Over! Lionel Messi To Visit India, Check Out The Details
CM Punk Unloads on WWE’s Most Pointless Match: You Won’t Believe What He Said
Louis Rees-Zammit Calls Time on NFL Dream, Returns to Rugby Union
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

LATEST NEWS

Key Financial Changes in August: You Won’t Believe to Know #3 or #4
Aditya Pradhan
August Alert: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 And Many More Set To Dominate Smartphone Buzz
Aditya Kumar Shyour
IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30
NSDL IPO Closes Today Amid Strong Demand: Will It Set A ₹4,012 Crore Milestone?
U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!
K-Pop Takes Over Lollapalooza Chicago 2025: How to Stream TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR And KATSEYE Live?
Adilur Rehman Azad
‘India’s Trade Cannot Be Dictated By Foreign Nation’: RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Criticises Trump’s Tariff Punch
Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series
Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series
Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series
Shubman Gill’s Costly Run-Out: Coach Reflects on Rare Misstep Amid Record-Breaking Series

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?