Louis Rees-Zammit Calls Time on NFL Dream, Returns to Rugby Union

Louis Rees-Zammit has ended his NFL journey to return to rugby union, 18 months after leaving the sport. The 24-year-old, who had stints with the Chiefs and Jaguars but never played a regular-season NFL game, says he's ready to come home and focus on doing what he does best—playing rugby.

Louis Rees-Zammit is officially stepping away from his NFL ambitions (Image Credit - X)
Published: August 1, 2025 14:14:24 IST

Louis Rees-Zammit is officially stepping away from his NFL ambitions to return to his roots in rugby union. The 24-year-old Welsh speedster announced the decision on social media, bringing an end to an 18-month stint in American football that saw him sign with two NFL franchises but never make a regular-season appearance.

A Bold Move Comes Full Circle

Rees-Zammit shocked the rugby world in January 2024 when he quit the sport to pursue a career in the NFL through the league’s International Player Pathway (IPP) program. He was initially signed by the Kansas City Chiefs but was cut before the regular season. The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him up soon after, assigning him to their practice squad for the entirety of the 2024 season. Despite being eligible for two game-day activations under the IPP rules, the Jaguars chose not to elevate him—even during their international games in London.

Back to Where He Belongs

In his heartfelt announcement, Rees-Zammit wrote, “It’s been a great experience, but it’s time to come home… there’s only one thing that’s on my mind, that’s coming back to rugby and doing what I do best.” The former Gloucester and Wales wing, who boasts 32 international caps and a British & Irish Lions tour, has yet to reveal which club he will rejoin. However, both Gloucester and other URC teams are likely in contention.

Injuries, Uncertainty, and a Final Decision

Reports from the Jaguars’ July training camp indicated Rees-Zammit had been nursing a lower back injury and had missed sessions, further fueling speculation about his NFL future. Though re-signed to Jacksonville’s offseason roster, he ultimately chose to return to rugby with plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming season. Gloucester’s Premiership campaign kicks off on 25 September, while the United Rugby Championship begins the following day—possibly marking his long-awaited return to the pitch.

