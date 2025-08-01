Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million Euros in Costs

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a high-profile civil rape case in Ireland, marking another legal setback for the former UFC champion. The Irish Court of Appeal upheld a 2023 ruling that awarded nearly 250,000 Euros in damages to the accuser, Nikita Hand.

Court Rejects All Grounds for Appeal

The three-judge panel at Dublin’s Court of Appeal dismissed every point raised by McGregor’s legal team, who had argued that judicial errors were made during the original trial. McGregor, 36, was not present during the appeal hearings. His team claimed the cross-examination process in the original proceedings was flawed and requested a retrial—an effort that has now officially failed.

The court’s initial decision in November 2023 found McGregor liable for raping and physically assaulting Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018. He has continued to insist the encounter was consensual. McGregor was also ordered to pay full legal costs for the case, estimated at 1.5 million Euros (USD 1.58 million).

Survivor Speaks Out

After the verdict, Hand expressed relief and urged other survivors to speak up. “This appeal retraumatised me, but I can finally move on and begin to heal,” she said. “To every survivor out there—you deserve to be heard and you deserve justice.” Hand had also filed an assault lawsuit against another man involved in the 2018 incident, but that claim was dismissed.

Legal Woes Mount as Political Ambitions Grow

McGregor, one of UFC’s most recognizable figures, faces additional legal troubles. He was sued in the U.S. in January over an alleged sexual assault at an NBA game in Miami. Despite his controversies, McGregor has announced his intention to run in Ireland’s upcoming presidential election. While the presidency is largely symbolic, gaining ballot access requires support from either 20 lawmakers or four local councils—a steep challenge for the embattled fighter.

