Home > Sports > 'Even Suryakumar Yadav's Watchman Doesn't Know Khushi Mukherjee': Bollywood Actress Slapped With INR 100 Cr Defamation Case

SuryaKumar Yadav: Mumbai-based social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a INR 100 Cr defamation case against Bollywood actress Khushi Mukherjee.

SKY and Khushi Mukherjee. (Photo Credits: X)
SKY and Khushi Mukherjee. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 16, 2026 14:10:50 IST

SuryaKumar Yadav: Bollywood actress Khushi Mukherjee has once again grabbed the headlines after Mumbai-based social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a INR 100 Cr defamation case against her, according to a Times of India report.

“I know her very well. She stays in Mumbai. She has wrongly accused Suryakumar Yadav, who is the pride of India, Uttar Pradesh, and Ghazipur. The truth is that even Suryakumar’s watchman doesn’t know Khushi Mukherjee. That is why I have come to Ghazipur today to file an FIR.”

“If Khushi Mukherjee proves her claims, I am ready to face the legal proceedings. She is spreading lies that Suryakumar Yadav used to message her on WhatsApp. This is a publicity stunt.” he stated.



Khushi had later issued a clarification after her comments had gone viral in an interview with News24. 

“There was nothing like that between us. We were only good friends and nothing more. He lost a match at that time, and it made me quite sad. That’s all, there’s nothing beyond this. I am told one thing behind the camera and then something else in front of it. I am made to say whatever they want on camera.”



Suryakumar Yadav was just my friend. I don’t want to be linked with anyone. That’s all I said and didn’t say anything else. When people start opening my chats, sharing them here and there, keeping my password, hacking my account, and posting all kinds of nonsense. Then saying one thing in front of the camera and something else behind it. What am I supposed to say?”

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India in the T20Is against New Zealand and later in the T20 World Cup 2026. The aggressive batter’s form has come under scrutiny as he hasn’t been scoring runs in the recent past.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 1:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS