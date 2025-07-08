Every Bowler’s Fitness Issues Are Different: Indian Batting Coach On Workload Management

Ahead of the third Test against England at Lord’s, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed his thoughts on workload management of pacers, saying that it is not only applicable to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but also to every bowler since their issues are different.

Indian Pacers Excite Ahead of Lord’s Test

After a brilliant bowling performance at Edgbaston by Mohammed Siraj, who took a total of seven wickets, including a first innings six-wicket haul, and Akash Deep, who registered India’s second ten-wicket haul and best bowling figures in England, Team India would be excited by the return of Bumrah.

Skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Bumrah’s availability after winning the second Test, setting up the possibility of fielding Siraj, Bumrah, and Akash together for the prestigious Lord’s fixture.

Workload Management Not Just About Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Kotak said, “Workload management is not applicable only to Bumrah. Every bowler’s fitness and every bowler’s issues are different. We cannot think that we are thinking the same for one person, and he is thinking the same for everyone. But I think there was enough rest in between (between the first and second Test). After this match, the turnaround is less.”

Kotak praised Siraj as a bowler “who bowls a lot” and mentioned that the workload of bowlers is being closely monitored by bowling coach Morne Morkel and the strength and conditioning coach.

“But if they feel somebody requires rest, obviously, the bowler will also know. The bowler will also know that I require rest,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj: India’s Backbone in Pace Department

Since 2020, Bumrah (1030.1 overs, 148 wickets at an average of 19.75) and Siraj (956.5 overs, 109 wickets at an average of 30.95) have carried the bulk of pace bowling responsibilities for India. No other pacer, including Mohammed Shami (with around 485 overs), has touched the 500-over mark.

This heavy reliance on Bumrah and Siraj becomes even more evident during overseas tours, where pitches are more helpful for pacers. At home, spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar have helped reduce the workload on fast bowlers by dominating on spin-friendly tracks.

Bumrah’s Return and Siraj’s Consistency Boost Indian Hopes

Bumrah played the first Test, delivering nearly 44 overs, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings and going wicketless in the second. At Edgbaston, Siraj once again proved his value with a seven-wicket haul, including six in the first innings — underlining why managing their workloads remains critical as India eyes a strong performance at Lord’s.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly’s 53rd Birthday: Indian Cricketers Share Heartfelt Wishes To ‘Dada’ Of Team India