"Extremely happy with the form I have been in": Sathiyan Gnanasekaran after winning UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 title

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian Table Tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran expressed his feelings after winning the men’s singles title at the second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking after the victory, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran told ANI, “Extremely happy with the form I have been in. I won the WTT event, and then to back it up by winning the national table tennis championship title in Delhi, India, is really special. This is my first title of the season.”

It was a day dominated by the top seeds as G. Sathiyan and Diya Chitale stamped their authority to clinch the men’s and women’s singles titles at the second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Their victories not only reinforced their stature on the domestic circuit but also underlined the gap in class and experience between the established stars and the chasing pack.

In the men’s final, former national champion Sathiyan showcased his trademark blend of experience and resilience. The multiple international medallist stormed into a 2-0 lead against Ankur Bhattacharjee, though he allowed the youngster to snatch the extended third game after holding a game point. Undeterred, Sathiyan adjusted his tactics smartly, denying Ankur the fast-paced rallies he thrives on and mixing up his strategies to keep him guessing. That shift helped him regain control and move 3-1 up.

Ankur, however, refused to roll over. The Bengal paddler seized a slender advantage in the fifth game and stretched it to 9-6, threatening to take the contest deeper. But Sathiyan’s sharp serves close to the net and clinical finishes at crucial moments tilted the balance back in his favour. Wrapping up the match 4-1, he lifted his season’s first crown–a timely confidence boost before he heads to Turkey tonight for the upcoming WTT event.

Top seed and defending national champion Diya Chitale rediscovered her champion’s touch, storming to the title with a commanding 4-0 win over former national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee in the final. Back to full fitness after battling early-season injuries, the RBI paddler combined composure with consistency to keep Sutirtha, representing RSPB, under pressure throughout. Though the third seed managed to push Diya in a couple of games, she never looked capable of halting her rival’s momentum.

Earlier, Diya had to dig deeper in her semifinal against Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB. The fourth seed unsettled her by taking the opening game, but Diya quickly regrouped, tightened her play, and closed out the match with authority. Carrying that focus into the final, she left no room for surprises, sealing a clinical win and erasing the disappointment of her season’s slow start at Vadodara.

In the other semifinal, Sayanika Maji of Delhi marked a milestone by reaching her maiden last-four stage — a potential career-defining moment for the Manavsthali School youngster. Having upset Syndrela Das in the previous round, she fought hard before bowing out 1-4 to eventual finalist Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Top seed P.B. Abhinand and second seed M. Hansini delivered a golden double for Tamil Nadu, clinching the Under-19 Boys and Girls titles with commanding displays.

Abhinand, fresh from his strong run at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Skopje, showcased his razor-sharp form in the final, outclassing Oishik Ghosh of West Bengal 4-1. Though Oishik snatched the second game and pushed the third to deuce, he eventually fell to Abhinand’s superior pace and precision. In the semifinals, Abhinand had dispatched Punit Biswas (Bengal), while Oishik overcame Senthil Kumar Mehan (Tamil Nadu), a surprise semifinalist in the section.

In the girls’ final, reigning national champion Hansini was clinical, sweeping aside Jennifer Varghese 4-0. Jennifer briefly threatened in the third game but found no way past the Tamil Nadu ace’s dominance. Earlier, Jennifer stunned top seed Syndrela Das 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal, while Hansini cruised past Naisha with ease.

With Abhinand stamping his authority in the boys’ draw and Hansini reinforcing her status as the country’s best in the girls’ section, Tamil Nadu not only swept the Under-19 titles but also underlined its growing dominance in shaping the next generation of Indian table tennis. (ANI)

