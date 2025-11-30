LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 2025 Points Table Updated: Abu Dhabi GP Set For Thrilling Title Decider

F1 2025 Points Table Updated: Abu Dhabi GP Set For Thrilling Title Decider

The Qatar GP 2025 has made the battle for the Formula 1 championship much closer, as only a few points are between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri. The title has now to be settled on a spectacular, winner takes all climax at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

(Image Credit: F1 via X)
(Image Credit: F1 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 30, 2025 23:25:41 IST

F1 2025 Points Table Updated: Abu Dhabi GP Set For Thrilling Title Decider

The competition for the Formula 1 World Championship has been, in effect, a continuous battle with the same level of aggressiveness as before. The victor of the race on Sunday might be termed as the reason for the complete change in the rankings. Even though Lando Norris (McLaren) is leading among drivers, the gap between him and others has reduced.

F1 2025 Points Table Updated

Qualifying loss was a colossal disadvantage for drivers, mainly the one for Norris who had to be at his best right from the word go. He got himself tangled in at the second corner on his last lap and had to abandon his run with his partner Oscar Piastri taking pole position only 0.108 seconds ahead of him. Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), sitting in third, is not only the victor of the race but also remains a contender for the title. However, the biggest upset from the venue that changed the results was none other than Piastri, who had already pocketed the sprint race and now is just a level below Norris in the standings. Post Qatar GP, the top drivers’ points chart displays Norris 406, Verstappen 396, and Piastri 392. With such tight scoring among the trio, it is still a question mark who will ultimately wear the championship crown.

F1 Standings 2025

Thus, for the forthcoming weekend, it’s not only that Norris will have to stay ahead of Piastri, he will also need to gain four points more than Piastri. McLaren has already secured the constructor’s title, but the driver’s title depending on Qatar outcomes may still be up for grabs among the three leading contenders. With the conclusion of the 2025 season, Lusail will be in the limelight and the question will be whether Norris can fight off the pressure of an unshackled Verstappen and a quick Piastri in order to clinch his first world title.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Dominates To Win The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 F1 Drivers standingsF1 2025F1 2025 Points Table Updatedf1 2025 standingsF1 standings 2025lando norris pointsmax verstappen pointsoscar piastri pointsQatar Grand Prix

F1 2025 Points Table Updated: Abu Dhabi GP Set For Thrilling Title Decider

QUICK LINKS