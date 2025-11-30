LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship, is all set to take place today at the iconic Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar. Here’s when and where to watch the Qatar GP 2025 live in India, including streaming platforms and race timings in IST.

When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India
When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 30, 2025 15:00:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship, is all set to take place today at the iconic Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar. One showdown as top stars like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell gear up for a night race. The Qatar GP promises intense wheel-to-wheel action as championship battles heat up in the final stretch of the season. 

Here’s when and where to watch the Qatar GP 2025 live in India, including streaming platforms and race timings in IST. 

Qatar Grad Prix 2025: Schedule 

The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar will stage the final sprint round of the season. Due to the intense heat and the track’s abrasive surface, Pirelli has implemented a special 25-lap tyre limit for this event. In simple terms, no tyre set can be used for more than 25 laps. While the sprint race can be finished on one set, the 57-lap main race on Sunday will require a minimum of two pit stops. 

In the championship battle, 58 points are still up for grabs across the last two rounds, which include a sprint race. For Lando Norris to clinch the title in Qatar, he must finish at least two points ahead of Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri. If he fails to do so, the championship showdown will be decided at the Abu Dhabi finale. 

When to Watch F1 Qatar GP Live in India?

Fans can watch the Qatar GP 2025 live in India on 30th November 2025. The match is scheduled to go live at  9:30 PM IST. 

Date Day Session Time (IST)
November 28 Friday Free Practice 4:35 PM
November 28 Friday Qualifying 9:40 PM
November 29 Saturday Sprint Race 9:50 PM
November 30 Sunday Feature Race 5:30 PM

Where to Watch F1 Qatar GP Live in India? 

Viewers can watch all sessions, including practice, qualifying, sprint race, and the F1 Qatar GP Live in India via FanCode and F1 TV apps. 

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 Qatar Grand Prixf1f1 racefancodeFormula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025lando norrisnorrisqatar gpQatar Grad Prix 2025Qatar Grand Prixwhen to watch f1 qatar gp live in indiawhere to watch f1 qatar gp live in india

RELATED News

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND VS SA ODI: Ravi Shastri Wows Internet With ‘Dhoni-Land’ Remark, Former India Head Coach Once Blasted The Captain Cool For THIS Reason

Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Via Instagram- Did You Know Andre Once Had A Heated Debate With Then KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik?

Pakistan Players Fume At Third-Umpire Call In Tri-Series Final, Shaheen Afridi’s Revenge Wicket Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma Smashes 12-Ball Fifty As Punjab Storm To Massive 310/5 In SMAT Clash

LATEST NEWS

71-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Falls For Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Trap, Loses Nearly Rs 2 Crore In A Terrifying Scam Twist

Who Is Maki Otsuki? Japanese Singer, Known For ‘One Piece’, Taken Off Stage In Shanghai, Concert Halted, Here’s What Really Happened

Who Are India’s Biggest Instagram Influencers in 2025? Top 10 Most-Followed List

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Who Was The Haryana Man Studying In The UK Who Was Stabbed To Death? Here’s What Exactly Happened As Family’s Chilling Claim Sparks Shocking Twist

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

From Selling Bhujia For 2 Paisa per Kg To A Rs 90,000-Crore Empire: Meet The Man Behind Haldiram’s Success – Ganga Bishan Agarwal

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

Why Has The Election Commission Extended The SIR Voter List Deadline? Check Revised Schedule, As Last Day To Fill Form Is…

Diés Iraé OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam Horror Film

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India
F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India
F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India
F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

QUICK LINKS