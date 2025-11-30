F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship, is all set to take place today at the iconic Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar. One showdown as top stars like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell gear up for a night race. The Qatar GP promises intense wheel-to-wheel action as championship battles heat up in the final stretch of the season.

Here’s when and where to watch the Qatar GP 2025 live in India, including streaming platforms and race timings in IST.

Qatar Grad Prix 2025: Schedule

The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar will stage the final sprint round of the season. Due to the intense heat and the track’s abrasive surface, Pirelli has implemented a special 25-lap tyre limit for this event. In simple terms, no tyre set can be used for more than 25 laps. While the sprint race can be finished on one set, the 57-lap main race on Sunday will require a minimum of two pit stops.

In the championship battle, 58 points are still up for grabs across the last two rounds, which include a sprint race. For Lando Norris to clinch the title in Qatar, he must finish at least two points ahead of Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri. If he fails to do so, the championship showdown will be decided at the Abu Dhabi finale.

When to Watch F1 Qatar GP Live in India?



Fans can watch the Qatar GP 2025 live in India on 30th November 2025. The match is scheduled to go live at 9:30 PM IST.

Date Day Session Time (IST) November 28 Friday Free Practice 4:35 PM November 28 Friday Qualifying 9:40 PM November 29 Saturday Sprint Race 9:50 PM November 30 Sunday Feature Race 5:30 PM

Where to Watch F1 Qatar GP Live in India?

Viewers can watch all sessions, including practice, qualifying, sprint race, and the F1 Qatar GP Live in India via FanCode and F1 TV apps.