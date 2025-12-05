Fastest Indian Bowlers to Reach 100 IPL Wickets: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Ashish Nehra; Check Full List

The Indian Premier League has been known for the entertaining performances that the players unveil every now and then. While the batters have unleashed some fantastic performances, the bowlers have chipped in with some match-winning performances. Here we take a look at the fastest Indian bowlers to reach 100 IPL wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (81 matches)

Known for his economical bowling spells, swing bowling and wicket-taking abilities at crucial stages of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the chart as he completed the milestone in 81 games. Bhuvi has featured in the IPL for the teams like RCB, Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league.

Harshal Patel (81 matches)

Next in the tally is Harshal Patel who also took 81 matches to get to the milestone. Harshal’s knack of picking wickets and his back of the hand deliveries deceive the batters quite easily. He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023.

Ashish Nehra (83 matches)

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is third in the list after he got to 100 IPL wickets in 83 matches. He achieved the milestone during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. The left-handed bowler has played for Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Pune Warriors India.

Amit Mishra (83 matches)

One of the most successful bowlers in the IPL, Amit Mishra is the next in list. The leggie got to his 100 IPL wickets in 83 matches.

Varun Chakaravarthy (83 matches)

Varun Chakaravarthy is at number fifth spot in this tally. He picked up his 100th IPL wicket in his 83rd match during the fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025.