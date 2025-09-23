LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati Wins Ballon d'Or 2025 Feminin, Matches With Lionel Messi!

Aitana Bonmati became the first female to win her third Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2025, which proved that she was one of the all time greats of football. Her toughness, leadership and decisive performances notwithstanding the failures with Barcelona and Spain, characterized another outstanding season.

(Image Credit: Ballon d'Or via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 02:37:59 IST

By becoming the first player in the history of the Ballon d’Or Feminin to win it three times in 2023, 2024, and now 2025, Aitana Bonmati has left her mark in the books of history since only a handful of players have accomplished this in the history of the Ballon d’Or. Her control on the club and international level in the previous seasons has been impressive. 

Aitana Bonmati Winner Of Ballon d’Or 2025 Feminin Club And Country Stats

In this time Bonmati has been the key to Barcelona Femeni success. The club remained dominant within the country but two unexpected defeats in the leagues came as a wake up call that even the best is subject to questioning. Barcelona made the champions league final once again their 5th consecutive final, which depicts consistency in the highest level. They were halted in Lisbon, however, by Arsenal. Bonmati was resilient and a leader in the international arena with Spain. Her entry against the Euro 2025 was under very bad conditions as she was treated for viral meningitis. She managed to overcome her illness, however, and finished the group stage to play the decisive role in the knockout rounds, despite being taken off the bench. Her goal that won the semifinal on the one hand against Germany was an exquisite shot, the type of goal which solidified her in her position as one of the top flight. 



Aitana Bonmati Winner Of Ballon d’Or 2025 Feminin Legacy And Comparison

Bonmati is a part of a very exclusive club by becoming Ballon d’Or Feminin three times in a row. The only other historic example is Lionel Messi who won four consecutive ones between 2009 to 2012. The fact that she has won thrice now makes her perhaps the most consistently good female player of the present times. The 2025 Ballon d’Or Feminin victory of Aitana Bonmati is not simply an expression of the total number of victories and trophies, but a sign of her strength, authority, and the ability to get to the first line at the right time. 

Also Read: PSG’s Ousmane Dembele Wins The Ballon d’Or 2025 Award!

Tags: aitana bonmatiaitana bonmati ballon dOr 2025 winnerBallon dOr 2025ballon dOr 2025 winnerhome-hero-pos-9lionel messi

