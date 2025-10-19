LIVE TV
Fernandez beats Valentova to claim Japan Open title

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 15:33:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF LEYLAH FERNANDEZ V TEREZA VALENTOVA FINAL MATCH AT THE WTA 250 JAPAN OPEN  SHOWS: OSAKA, JAPAN (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (WTA/DAZN – See restrictions) LEYLAH FERNANDEZ (CANADA/BLACK TOP AND SKIRT) V  TEREZA VALENTOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC/ YELLOW TOP) 6-0 5-7 6-3 1. COIN TOSS FIRST SET 2. FERNANDEZ BREAKS THE SERVE AND WINS GAME POINT WITH FOREHAND WINNER  3. FERNANDEZ CONTINUES TO BREAK THE SERVE AND WINS FIRST SET 6-0/ FERNANDEZ WALKING  SECOND SET  4. FERNANDEZ WINS A POINT WITH FOREHAND WINNER/ FERNANDEZ CELEBRATING  5. VALENTOVA WINS A POINT WITH BACKHAND WINNER/ VALENTOVA CELEBRATING/ CROWD CHEERING  6. FERNANDEZ GOES LONG AND VALENTOVA WINS SECOND SET 7-5/ VALENTOVA CELEBRATING/ CROWD CLAPPING  THIRD SET  7. FERNANDEZ WINS A POINT WITH BACKHAND WINNER/ FERNANDEZ CELEBRATING  8. VALENTOVA WINS A POINT WITH A BACKHAND WINNER/ VALENTOVA CELEBRATING/ CROWD CHEERING  9. VALENTOVA NETS THE BALL AND FERNANDEZ WINS THE MATCH 6-0 5-7 6-3/ FERNANDEZ CELEBRATING 10. FERNANDEZ AND VALENTOVA SHAKING HANDS WITH EACH OTHER AND CHAIR UMPIRE  11. FERNANDEZ ACKNOWLEDGING CROWD 12. FERNANDEZ POSING WITH THE TROPHY  STORY: Canada's Leylah Fernandez clinched her second title of the year, defeating Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-0 5-7 6-3 in a hard-fought Japan Open final on Sunday (October 19).  World number 27 Fernandez, who won the DC Open in July, secured her fifth career title in Osaka, marking the first time the 23-year-old has claimed two tournament victories in the same year.  Despite playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, Fernandez dominated the opening set against Valentova, ranked 78th and making her debut in a WTA final. Valentova rallied in the second set but ultimately fell short, hitting a service return into the net to hand Fernandez the win in the deciding set. Fernandez is set to compete in next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she will face fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko in the opening round. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS