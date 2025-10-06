LIVE TV
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here's What We Know

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here’s What We Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 will have a minimum of USD 60 per ticket in the group stage, although dynamic pricing and premium seats might escalate the price considerably. The prices of many matches are not definite yet, because the final matches schedules and player lineups are not confirmed.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 18:14:05 IST

Ticket sales to the FIFA world cup 2026 were officially launched in September 2025, although teams have not yet qualified and match plans are not yet complete. The first of its kind will be the use of dynamic pricing of the tickets in the tournament which is a system whereby the prices of the tickets will vary depending on the demand. 

FIFA World Cup 2026, How Much Do Tickets Cost?

When FIFA first launched the ticket, entry level tickets to a group stage match would be USD 60, which is the minimum fare, meant to offer an entry point to matches. At the opposite end of the scale, the starting price of the final game ticket is USD 6,730, which is the best category seats. These price points are not hard floors, due to dynamic pricing, a large number of tickets particularly prime ones should go way above these figures depending on the demand in particular matches. The ticketing setup is split into 4 groups from Category 1 to Category 4 and normally the category is segmented based on the level of the stadium with lower bowls, suites, and upper stands and not necessarily viewing angle. Initial sales of events such as Houston indicate that Group stage tickets will cost USD 410 per seat in Category 1, USD 310 in Category 2 and USD 140 in Category 3 in that particular city, although this depends on the stadium and match. The ticketing plan provided by FIFA also limits the buying, a visitor can only purchase a limit of four tickets per game and 10 games in total within the tournament. Moreover, FIFA is planning to introduce an official resale market, to which there are no restrictions on the resale price, to compete with the secondary market, but it has been cautioned that this might increase the prices even more. 

Fans Reacting To FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets Price

Regardless of all this information, there are great uncertainties. Due to the fact that a lot of matches, brackets and team lineups are yet to be determined, the ultimate pricing of most games is speculative. Moreover, the dynamic pricing implies that the price of tickets may change after the initial price has been announced. The shock among fans in England has already been felt, with an estimated cost of USD 3,000 plus with lowest category tickets to go to all matches without factoring in travelling and other costs. Although the lowest price of the 2026 world cup tickets is USD 60, dynamic pricing and tiered pricing designates that most spectators may have to contribute a lot more to it, particularly during the later games and popular matches. The entire structure of pricing of the tickets in all the venues and matches will not be finalized until the tournament draw and match programmes are confirmed.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:14 PM IST
