Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ICC Charges Pakistan's Star Batter Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India

An official warning was issued by ICC on Pakistan batter Sidra Amin when she smashed her bat on the field after her dismissal in the Women world cup match between Pakistan and India. Her first offense was not punished afterward, she took a demerit point, and did not face any additional punishment.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 17:47:52 IST

In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match in Colombo between India and Pakistan, Pakistani top order batter Sidra Amin was scolded due to violation of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. 

ICC Charges Sidra Amin Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India

The violation was associated with Article 2.2 of the ICC Code that encompasses the issue of abuse of equipment or clothing during an international match, which included ground equipment and fixtures and fittings. It happened during the 40th over of Pakistan chase, when Sidra, who had been dismissed, threw her bat violently on the ground. She has acknowledged that she had acted and confessed her crime thus saving the formal hearing. This led her to get an official reprimand and the first demerit point, the first of her life in 24 months. Level 1 violations have a range of punishments, the lightest penalty is a formal reprimand, and the heaviest penalty is half of a match fee of a player and one or two demerit points. In the current case, the disciplinary course was quite mild since Sidra admitted guilt and this was her first time on infraction in the time limit specified.

IND W vs PAK W Match Of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

They were charged by on field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Kim Cotton, and the suspension was recommended by referee of the match, Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC Panel. Notwithstanding the disciplinary reproach, the performance of Sidra during the match was special. She scored the highest in Pakistan with 81 runs off 106 balls and this depicts how resilient she was during a losing cause as Pakistan lost by 88 runs to India. Even when the team was performing poorly, her knock was outstanding. In this episode, the close boundary between competitive passion and conduct limits comes out due to high stakes international matches. Emotional reactions are not unusual but the professional standards require restraint even in the hot moments. The disciplinary structure of the ICC is meant to ensure order and the case of Sidra is a reminder that the rules are applicable to every player, whether he has good performance or bad.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 5:47 PM IST
