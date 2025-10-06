ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Marizanne Kapp Enters History Books With Unbelievable ODI Milestone

The history of women in South African cricketing will mark the crowning of the most capped South African women in ODI cricket with Marizanne Kapp serving as an experienced player in South African women cricketing. This has not only portrayed her long life but also her continuous holistic input to the Proteas over the years. Reportedly, at her 155th match milestone.

Marizanne Kapp’s Records In International Cricket

Kapp is a more than 10 and half career player in international cricketing. Her debut in ODI came in the Women World Cup in 2009 and she slowly grew to form the backbone of the South African team. A middle pacer who is also the medium pacer with a double skilled bowling and a powerful middle order batter, she has been termed as one of the most well rounded cricketers in the women’s game. Her record speaks volumes. Kapp had been playing the bat and the ball over the years and has brought some of the crucial runs to the table, wickets and has rescued her team. She has already made one of her later highs with a score of 3 out of 12 in an ODI against Australia, which is a bowling performance that was already proclaimed as one of the best performances of women in ODI cricket in the same year. She has also been featured in ICC ranking in her bowling and has come on top of a list of best female bowlers.

A special milestone for Marizanne Kapp as she becomes the most-capped #TheProteas women’s ODI player with 155 appearances. 🧢🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/54oxtbgaZ0 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 6, 2025







Marizanne Kapp’s Life Other Than Cricket

Besides having her own statistics, she is also meritocratic in her flexibility and managerial capabilities. Kapp has often been involved in the role of creating transition to the South Africa side, to inject young talents, and to shoulder the burden of the team. Her leadership is so central that the team feels that a physical vacuum is experienced when she is not in the office to the extent, the generals have complained that their team had a Kapp sized vacuum when she is not there. Her 155th ODI was not a symbol, but an enactment of defiance, passion and devotion. As South Africa had recalled her into the squad long before that historic day, players and cricketing experts celebrated what permanence in the modern game is so rare. On the other side of the fence, Kapp has advocated strongly on the need to have more female Test cricket, but with the added stipulation that any exposure would be in the best interest of the game overall.

Marizanne Kapp is a woman athlete, who has determined the top performance level by becoming the most capped odi player in South Africa, with pure determination, talent and excellence in cricket. The heritage of Kapp is not simply the figures, but also her contribution to the maturation of the women cricketers particularly in South Africa and the world at large.

