Home > Sports > No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out, Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series

No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out, Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series

The news of the sale of India vs Australia T20I tickets at the MCG by cricket Australia, without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, underscores the timeless popularity of the game in question notwithstanding its star factor.

(Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 16:22:11 IST

No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out, Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series

Cricket Australia has reported that general sale of tickets of the India vs Australia T20I game scheduled on October 31 in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been fully sold out, even though two of India’s best players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in the match. The news is an indication that the fans are very interested in the India Australia match even without the presence of marquee names and this implies that the sport of cricket has more to offer than individual superstars. 

Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series

The development poses interesting questions, Are fans out of Rohit and Kohli? Even without them, the high demand of tickets appears to indicate that the spectacle of India Australia cricket per se remains of colossal interest. Cricket Australia posted through their social media that the general sale of tickets to the Melbourne T20I reached its climax. This is in the context of larger waves of support to the white ball series, where most people anticipate a full house of the stadium. Melbourne is not the end of the ticketing mania. The general sale of Sydney ODI and Manuka Oval T20I tickets are also sold out. In the meantime, the Adelaide ODI and Gabba T20I are approaching capacity and there still are just a few thousand tickets left. It is not only in demand in India fixtures, also indicated is the selling out of Ashes series tickets. This shows the extent of the appetite towards elite cricket in Australia this summer.



No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out

It is on this background that the news is even more interesting as India is also undergoing a new leadership era. Recently, Shubman Gill has been made the ODI and Test captain of India, as the replacement of Rohit Sharma. The rise of Gill is possible because the selectors seem to be geared towards the future despite the challenge of going through the transition of the senior players that are adored. The role of the captaincy has been perceived as a booster to his credentials because of the performance he has demonstrated in the previous series of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Altogether, the ticket sales and the buzz among the population point to something even more than the obsession with certain players, to a larger belief that India vs Australia games are worth watching events in and of themselves. High stakes, competition, and intensity of such fixtures still attract crowds. As cricketing India settles in to live without Rohit and Kohli at each game the full stadiums indicate that the game has a magnetic attraction which may even develop beyond idols.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 4:22 PM IST
No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out, Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series

