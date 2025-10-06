LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill 'Didn't Want Captaincy', BCCI 'Pushed Him' Former Indian Cricketer Reveals Shocking Details!

Shubman Gill was reportedly reluctantly appointed as India’s ODI captain, with selectors, including Ajit Agarkar, pressuring him into the role. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticized the BCCI for the abrupt leadership change, warning it could affect both Shubman Gill’s and Rohit Sharma’s performance.

Published: October 6, 2025 15:45:18 IST

Recently, the Board of Control of cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Shubman Gill as the next ODI captain, to replace Rohit Sharma. Such a move has also elicited a series of responses with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif giving a critical opinion on the change.

Mohammad Kaif’s Perspective On Shubman Gill’s Captaincy

Kaif feels that the action of the BCCI in appointing Gill was untimely. He says that Gill at the young age of 26 was not aggressively pursuing the captaincy and was being pressured by selectors such as Ajit Agarkar to assume the position. Kaif stresses that it is not the players who demand the captaincy and in this instance, it was forced on Gill. He is also worried that such a high rotation of leadership positions, whereby now Gill is the captain in Tests and ODIs, and vice captain in T20Is, might overwork him and may influence his performance.

Impact On Rohit Sharma Of Shubman Gill’s Captaincy

Kaif also makes a reflection on how this change in leadership affected Rohit Sharma. He says that leaving Rohit off the captainship following such a brief captainship may have impacts on his morale and performance. Kaif compares the case to the player losing his dominant hand, which means that the change might cause some serious psychological consequences in Rohit. The introduction of a new captain of the ODI team Shubman Gill marks the change in the leadership in Indian cricketing. Though this can be considered as a move towards grooming future leadership, other people such as Kaif warn us against such important changes in a rush. The next few months will determine the effect of this decision on both the performance of Gill and the country of India in the international front.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:45 PM IST
