Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts

With the upcoming ODI in India versus Australia in 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to determine the possible performances of the star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The basis of these predictions will be the historic data of them in Australia, their appearance, and their fitness.

The Projected Performance of Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has an impressive history in the Australian ODIs as he has 1,328 runs in 30 games with an average of over 53 with five centuries. His aggressiveness but steady style can be noticed through a strike rate of approximately 90. Based on these statistics, AI predicts that in the three match series, Sharma would have a range of between 130 and 160 runs in case he takes part in every match and he remains in his present form. Moreover, in case he plays every match, he will reach his 500th match in India in the 3rd ODI at Sydney.

The series is of special interest because it has introduced a new leadership face to India and Shubman Gill replaced the captain. The work of experienced athletes such as Sharma and Kohli will be critical in establishing the mood of the dynamics and success of the team in the new leadership. They will not just change the result of the series but will contribute to the preparation of the team in the international tournaments in the future.

Predicted Performance of Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has also performed well in Australia and has scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs with an average of close to 51 which has been supported by five centuries and six half centuries. AI projects with Kohli where he would score between 140 and 175 in the upcoming series as long as he is not injured and he plays all the three matches. He has a history of success in Australia, which makes him central to the Indian batting team.

Even though AI forecasts have recommendations on the possible performances, the final results will have been influenced by many factors, such as player form, opposition strength, and conditions of the match. However, Sharma and Kohli have been successful historically in the Australian conditions and thus they are one to follow in the next series.

