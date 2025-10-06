LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

Michael Atherton, the former captain of England, has called on the ICC to cancel India Pakistan matches citing the Asia cup 2025 scandals as a symptom of the political tensions in general. He indicated that cricket is supposed to be more about fairness and diplomacy rather than economics with regard to high profile matches.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 14:08:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

Following the conclusion of the Asia cup 2025, former England captain Michael Atherton has also called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to re examine the timing of matches that India and Pakistan can play in future competitions.

ICC On India vs Pakistan Fixtures 

Atherton emphasized that the recent Asia cup 2025 was besmirched by political unrest such as the refusal of India to exchange hands with Pakistani players after the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor. Instead, he stressed that these games have turned into a proxy of greater tensions and denounced the ICC that tries to organize these games mostly with economical considerations. Atherton proposed that in the future draws of the fixtures will be transparent and in case India and Pakistan fail to meet, there will not be anything to worry about. Asia cup 2025 witnessed the three matches between India and Pakistan, with India winning all the matches. The tournament ended with the refusal of the trophy by India to the Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi who is also the chairman of the Asian cricket council (ACC) and the Pakistan cricket board (PCB). This event also deteriorated the relationships between the two countries.

India vs Pakistan Fixtures Drawing Attention

The comments of Atherton have resulted in the wider discussion of the place of the sport of cricket in the world of diplomacy and sports commerce. Although others may claim that the high profile matches between India and Pakistan are necessary to the globalization of the sport, yet others suggest that the political aspect of the game has taken the center stage at the cost of the game. The request by Atherton to be transparent in the scheduling of fixtures is geared towards seeing cricket as a sport that brings goodwill and not a factor immersed in issues of politics.

Also Read: Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asia cup 2025iccind vs pak matchIndia vs Pakistan FixturesMichael Atherton

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral
Julio Rodriguez’s Double Secures Mariners’ 3-2 Win Over Tigers, Series Tied 1-1 in ALDS

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement

QUICK LINKS