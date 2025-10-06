LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

The dramatic performance by Hikaru Nakamura of throwing the king of Checkmate, USA vs India event into the crowd, has sparked off intense controversy in the chess world. Some considered it harmless demonstrations, some rushed on it treated as a show at breakneck speed, in a hastening frenzy, but others, such as legends like Vladimir Kramnik, criticized it as disrespectful and tasteless, asking about the increasing theatrics of professional chess.

(Image Credit: Chessdotcom via X)
(Image Credit: Chessdotcom via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 13:30:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

The first leg in the exhibition chess match Checkmate, USA vs India took place in Arlington, the first match in the series was a resounding 5 to 0 result to the Americans over India. A moment of that game has gone viral, Hikaru Nakamura took the king of the board belonging to the world champion of India D Gukesh and threw it into the audience, which is a controversial moment. 

Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd?

The act of throwing the king into the crowd is a strange and contentious element of the chess party, so it is no wonder that such an act offended many people in the society. This criticism is a reflection of the blowback of Magnus Carlsen throwing his fist against the air following his defeat to Gukesh at Norway Chess. It was the action of Nakamura at the end of a fast and dramatic game of bullets. His comment of observers, as well as himself, is that he had worked out the theatrics before. He argued that the drama of the format dictated that it would be a better accommodating spectacle should he win and that he would always throw the king. Others went so far as to assert that organizers had inspired theatrics like knocking over or throwing a king piece in order to increase the participation and amuse the audience. 



What Do The Critics Say About Hikaru Nakamura’s Action?

Nevertheless, not all people regarded it as an innocent performance. The chess fraternity reacted violently. Vladimir Kramnik, who is the former world champion, described the act as tasteless and vulgar and said that playing the king of the opponent in a theatrics is provocative and something that is not in line with the dignity of the sport, especially when it is targeted on a world champion. Kramnik did more by advising against the promotion of such gestures as a moral decay in the professional game. Similar concerns were raised by numerous fans. Critics claimed that although drama had its role, making an opponent piece of the drama especially the king a reward of a sort crossed the border to disrespect. In the meantime, observers pointed out that Gukesh remained calm, quietly picking up pieces and proceeding with business, and this earned him respect. 

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Checkmate Eventchess newsD GukeshHikaru Nakamurahome-hero-pos-6India vs USA

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral
Julio Rodriguez’s Double Secures Mariners’ 3-2 Win Over Tigers, Series Tied 1-1 in ALDS

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video

QUICK LINKS