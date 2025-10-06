LIVE TV
Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi's Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals used AI to simulate Lionel Messi's visit to Delhi in his upcoming GOAT Tour led to a social media craze after the club tweeted about it. The artistic post of Messi in India gate and on the Delhi Metro immediately went viral and became popular among football and cricket fans.

(Image Credit: Delhi Capitals via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Delhi Capitals via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 6, 2025 13:22:29 IST

Lionel Messi will mesmerize the Indian football and its fans with his coming GOAT Tour in December 2025, which will feature stops in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and one city yet to be announced and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the tour comes to an end in New Delhi. Messi will be returning to India after his 2011 visit and the plan is concerts, meet and greet, masterclasses, food festivals, and even a panel exhibition in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit

Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League team, took social media by storm in the run up to the tour, with a creative and AI generated social media post that envisaged how a Messi visit to Delhi could look like. The post presents AI created images of Messi taking a selfie at the India Gate, riding the Delhi Metro, and enjoying Indian street food at Chandni Chowk.  It was all bound together by a schoolboy pun Ab puri Dilli bolegi ‘Ankara Messi’. Messi himself was excited about the trip, he described India as a very special country, mentioned the fantastic fans he met in the last visit and said he was excited to interact with another generation of fans. In the published timetable, his stay in India commences on December 13 and ends on December 15 in Delhi. In his visits, he will meet with sporting celebrities such as Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, Leander Paes in Kolkata and MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. 



Delhi Capitals Makes A Crossover Of Football And Cricket Fans

Delhi Capitals using AI imagery shows that sports franchises are becoming more technologically sophisticated to augment their fan interest and hype. Their post not only teased but also provided visual flavour to what fans might anticipate, and maybe contributed to viral buzz on social media. The amalgamation of a global star tour, the India leg, and tech enhanced fan narration represent the quintessential meeting of modern sports marketing and digital culture. With the India tour of Messi nearing, there is a build up of excitement among fans, media, sports bodies and local franchises. The creative posting of the Delhi capitals is only the tip of the iceberg of how teams can connect with the story, fans in every city will be eagerly monitoring how the tour unfolds, how much the local experiences can be immersive and how AI can enrich the storytelling on the fan side of the game. The GOAT Tour of India by Messi is proving to be more of a cultural event than a football one.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS