ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

To lead the points table, India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo in an eagerly awaited match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. India started first, and made 247 with Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh before their bowlers rolled their Pakistan by much less.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table

This win accords India 4 points in 2 games topping Australia who has 3 points in 2 games, a match was cancelled. England and Bangladesh have already accumulated 2 points after 3 games and Sri Lanka is at the fifth position with one point. Pakistan has nothing to lose and a win to lose. With the struggle to take the semifinal slots narrowing down, India has been fortunate to reach the top of the mountain at the right time. The knockouts will be open to the 4 top ranked teams in the round robins. As India feigns the leadership role, Australia, England and Bangladesh are fighting to seize the other semifinals. Pakistan dominated by India is no longer tainted in the world cup front, as it has a 12-0 record against the opposition. After the game, captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the audience and she stated she was sure of support in her mother country.

In other encounters England began their campaign with a 10 wicket beating of South Africa. In the other parts of the world, Australia scored another big hit with Ashleigh Gardner scoring a century to give them a 89 run win over New Zealand. The goals of such performances are to increase their semifinal chances, as they have a superior net run rate. And with the tournament in full course, India would want to continue the momentum. But there is not much to decide about, Australia, England and Bangladesh are all within fighting range. There is much more thrilling racing to come in the race to the top four and net run rate can be the winning ingredient in the end outcome.

