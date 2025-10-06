LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

India secured the top position in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table after defeating Pakistan by 88 runs, marking their 12th consecutive Match World Cup defeat over their title rivals. The battle has heated up, and there is now a close race for the remaining semifinal spots between Australia and England.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X/ICC)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X/ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 12:03:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

To lead the points table, India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo in an eagerly awaited match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. India started first, and made 247 with Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh before their bowlers rolled their Pakistan by much less. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table

This win accords India 4 points in 2 games topping Australia who has 3 points in 2 games, a match was cancelled. England and Bangladesh have already accumulated 2 points after 3 games and Sri Lanka is at the fifth position with one point. Pakistan has nothing to lose and a win to lose.  With the struggle to take the semifinal slots narrowing down, India has been fortunate to reach the top of the mountain at the right time. The knockouts will be open to the 4 top ranked teams in the round robins. As India feigns the leadership role, Australia, England and Bangladesh are fighting to seize the other semifinals. Pakistan dominated by India is no longer tainted in the world cup front, as it has a 12-0 record against the opposition. After the game, captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the audience and she stated she was sure of support in her mother country. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table 

In other encounters England began their campaign with a 10 wicket beating of South Africa.  In the other parts of the world, Australia scored another big hit with Ashleigh Gardner scoring a century to give them a 89 run win over New Zealand. The goals of such performances are to increase their semifinal chances, as they have a superior net run rate. And with the tournament in full course, India would want to continue the momentum. But there is not much to decide about,  Australia, England and Bangladesh are all within fighting range. There is much more thrilling racing to come in the race to the top four and net run rate can be the winning ingredient in the end outcome.

Also Read: Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025icc women world cup points tableicc wwc points tableicc wwc updated points tableIND W vs PAK WUpdated Points Table ICC wwc

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan Match

QUICK LINKS