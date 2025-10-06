According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) unanimously elected former Union Sports Minister and MP of Hamirpur Anurag Thakur as President of the association. The election was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association on Sunday in Shimla and was ably assisted by the members present.

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Thakur in his acceptance speech pointed out that his first priority will be to ensure that there is a stronger sports infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, more qualified coaches and encourage the grassroots sports in Olympics. He added that due to the special topography and high altitude climate of Himachal, there are special prospects of endurance and high altitude sports that can be tapped by the state. There are 17 new members in the newly elected executive committee. The Chief Patron of the HPOA has been unanimously appointed to outgoing President Virendra Kanwar. MLA Balbir Verma is made Senior Vice President with Rajesh Bhandari and Amitabh Sharma assumed as the General Secretary and Treasurer respectively. Additional office holders are Ishwar Rohal, Usha Barowalia and Narendra Atri Vice Presidents, Rahul Pathania, Ramesh Chauhan and Narendra Atri Joint Secretaries.

Anurag Thakur’s Previous E xperiences In National Sports

Thakur has various experiences in the national sports and the cricket administration circles. Thakur was optimistic about the newly established team in his address saying they would operate together in a transparent, efficient, and visionary manner to bring sporting standards to the state. He has encouraged sports to be given special attention in Himachal development agenda and has emphasized that more young talents must be identified and groomed at the grassroots level. The association, he said, would seek to implement an independent model of development and management of Olympic sports in the state. Stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh, including coaches, athletes, administrators and state agencies, will turn to Thakur to bring substantive change to facilities, coaching, funding as well as opportunities in the various Olympic disciplines with his new mandate.

