LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Anurag Thakur was unanimously elected President of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, his debut in the sporting arena after his resignation. He promised to improve the sporting infrastructure, coaching and grassroots involvement in the entire state to boost the Olympics possibility of Himachal.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 6, 2025 11:21:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) unanimously elected former Union Sports Minister and MP of Hamirpur Anurag Thakur as President of the association. The election was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association on Sunday in Shimla and was ably assisted by the members present. 

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Thakur in his acceptance speech pointed out that his first priority will be to ensure that there is a stronger sports infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, more qualified coaches and encourage the grassroots sports in Olympics. He added that due to the special topography and high altitude climate of Himachal, there are special prospects of endurance and high altitude sports that can be tapped by the state. There are 17 new members in the newly elected executive committee. The Chief Patron of the HPOA has been unanimously appointed to outgoing President Virendra Kanwar. MLA Balbir Verma is made Senior Vice President with Rajesh Bhandari and Amitabh Sharma assumed as the General Secretary and Treasurer respectively. Additional office holders are Ishwar Rohal, Usha Barowalia and Narendra Atri Vice Presidents, Rahul Pathania, Ramesh Chauhan and Narendra Atri Joint Secretaries. 

Anurag Thakur’s Previous Experiences In National Sports

Thakur has various experiences in the national sports and the cricket administration circles. Thakur was optimistic about the newly established team in his address saying they would operate together in a transparent, efficient, and visionary manner to bring sporting standards to the state. He has encouraged sports to be given special attention in Himachal development agenda and has emphasized that more young talents must be identified and groomed at the grassroots level. The association, he said, would seek to implement an independent model of development and management of Olympic sports in the state. Stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh, including coaches, athletes, administrators and state agencies, will turn to Thakur to bring substantive change to facilities, coaching, funding as well as opportunities in the various Olympic disciplines with his new mandate.

Also Read: ’11-0 Is Not Rivalry, It’s A Practice Match’ SuryaKumar Yadav on India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: himachal pradeshHPOAOlympic Association

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Why Hikaru Nakamura Threw D Gukesh’s King Into The Crowd After Winning At Checkmate: Truth Behind The Viral Video
Delhi Capitals Use AI To Visualize Lionel Messi’s Delhi Visit On GOAT Tour, Post Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association
Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association
Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association
Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As President Of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

QUICK LINKS