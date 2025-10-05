’11-0 Is Not Rivalry, It’s A Practice Match’ SuryaKumar Yadav on India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

More recently, Suryakumar Yadav has sparked controversy by ruling out the idea of an India Pakistan rivalry in women’s cricket by noting that India have won all 11 ODIs they have so far played with Pakistan.

What Did SuryaKumar Yadav Say About India Women’s Team vs Pakistan Women’s Team?

He said that in such a case of dominance on one side, it is not credible to call it a rivalry. According to Yadav, the only kind of rivalry is a balanced one, such as a 7-8 or 8-7 competition where the two teams play each other a lot and the game results are equal. He compared that with a unilateral 11-0 record and said that 11-0 was no competition and that India, with effort, could go to 12-0. This pose was also associated with the series of statements made by the men in the past and further is a confirmation that the superiority over Pakistan is the same across format. This is being said in the increasingly tense and politicised atmosphere of India Pakistan cricket matches, as the non sporting acts such as refusal to shake hands persist. Yadav makes a very daring statement, but it also speaks to a belief in the Indian women and a wish to remake the narrative dominance, not rivalry.

India vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2025

The Yadav jab in the run up to the Women World Cup match is a spicey touch indeed, it creates the feeling of inner Indian confidence and a psychological advantage, yet it can produce controversialness. Whether this motivates Pakistan or rattles them will be subtext to their showdown. The cricketing world will not only see the scores, but the relations of domination, competition, and respect.

