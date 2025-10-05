LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

At the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 toss, Indian team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistani Fatima Sana did not shake hands, as there were still political tensions between the two nations. The BCCI stressed the fact that handshakes are not compulsory and the emphasis was on the game without focusing on diplomatic sensitivities.

(Image Credit: @officialsujataa via X)
(Image Credit: @officialsujataa via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 5, 2025 15:30:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

In another important incident, during the ICC Women World Cup 2025, the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana did not shake hands during the toss just before the group stage game in Colombo. This is a move that was adopted by the Indian men team at the Asia Cup earlier this year, where the same gestures were seen, given the political sensitives and the security considerations.

Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been very consistent in its policy regarding the interaction between Indian and Pakistani players. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia further acknowledged the board hasn’t motivated players regarding shaking hands. ‘All the roles we have are simply on the field and the game,’ he stated. This stance aligns with that of the Indian government, which has limited sporting interactions with Pakistan to tournaments held at neutral or other world venues, with no bilateral series since 2012-13.



IND W vs PAK W Toss

No handshake policy has been said to be put in place even before the short lived conflict in April which followed a militant attack in India controlled Kashmir and this aggravated the relationship between the two countries diplomatically. Although there will be no physical expressions of sportsmanship, both the teams will follow the procedure set by International Cricket Council (ICC) that comprises traditional pre match and post match formalities. However, these protocols are left to the discretion of the teams involved.  

Also Read: India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fatima Sanaharmanpreet kaurind vs pakIND W vs PAK WNo handshake row

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma’s ‘End of an Era’ Post Goes Viral As Shubman Gill Replaces Him As ODI Captain
SuryaKumar Yadav’s Talks About His Only ‘Regret’ After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Future In Doubt? Gautam Gambhir’s Comment Raises Eyebrows!
‘I Don’t See Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Playing 2027 ODI World Cup’ Former English Cricketer
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Rain About To Steal The Spotlight From Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry?

LATEST NEWS

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss

QUICK LINKS