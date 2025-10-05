India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

After crushing the Sri Lankan women in their opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, the Indian women will attempt to go two for two on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board have an agreement that requires all multination competitions to be played at neutral venues until 2027, which is why Pakistan is playing all of their Women’s World Cup matches in Colombo even though India is the host.

When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network across channels Star Sports 1 SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD, Star Sports 2 SD +HD, and Star Sports 2 Hindi SD +HD. Also, the match can be streamed in real time on the JioHotstar application and platform. United Kingdom viewers can also view and stream the match on the Sky Sports Cricket, and via the Sky App starting at 10:30 AM BST. United States, The game in the USA will be broadcasted on Willow TV, and the Willow TV app but this time with coverage commencing at 5:30 AM ET.

For Live Updates: India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

India comes into the game with a lot of confidence having won their first game by 59 runs over Sri Lanka. The team demonstrated an equal bat and ball performance. Pakistan on the other team is seeking to recover after losing to Bangladesh by seven wickets in their last match. The match is the sixth of the group stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The two teams are both willing to win, with India having an unbeaten streak and Pakistan looking to win their first ever match in the competition. It will be a vivid game, and both teams have gifted players who are about to score.

