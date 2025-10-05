LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

India and Pakistan will clash in the ICC Women World Cup 25 in R. Premadasa Stadium,Colombo with India on a winning streak and Pakistan hoping to claim their first win.

IND-W vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 (Image Credit: ICC via X)
IND-W vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 (Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 5, 2025 15:39:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

After crushing the Sri Lankan women in their opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, the Indian women will attempt to go two for two on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board have an agreement that requires all multination competitions to be played at neutral venues until 2027, which is why Pakistan is playing all of their Women’s World Cup matches in Colombo even though India is the host.

When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network across channels Star Sports 1 SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD, Star Sports 2 SD +HD, and Star Sports 2 Hindi SD +HD. Also, the match can be streamed in real time on the JioHotstar application and platform. United Kingdom viewers can also view and stream the match on the Sky Sports Cricket, and via the Sky App starting at 10:30 AM BST. United States, The game in the USA will be broadcasted on Willow TV, and the Willow TV app but this time with coverage commencing at 5:30 AM ET.

For Live Updates: India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

India comes into the game with a lot of confidence having won their first game by 59 runs over Sri Lanka. The team demonstrated an equal bat and ball performance. Pakistan on the other team is seeking to recover after losing to Bangladesh by seven wickets in their last match. The match is the sixth of the group stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The two teams are both willing to win, with India having an unbeaten streak and Pakistan looking to win their first ever match in the competition. It will be a vivid game, and both teams have gifted players who are about to score.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s ‘End of an Era’ Post Goes Viral As Shubman Gill Replaces Him As ODI Captain

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025IND W vs PAK W LiveIND W vs PAK W match live TelecastIndia vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2025 LiveWhen and where to watch IND W vs PAK W

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma’s ‘End of an Era’ Post Goes Viral As Shubman Gill Replaces Him As ODI Captain
SuryaKumar Yadav’s Talks About His Only ‘Regret’ After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Future In Doubt? Gautam Gambhir’s Comment Raises Eyebrows!
‘I Don’t See Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Playing 2027 ODI World Cup’ Former English Cricketer
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Rain About To Steal The Spotlight From Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry?

LATEST NEWS

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

QUICK LINKS