Rohit Sharma’s ‘End of an Era’ Post Goes Viral As Shubman Gill Replaces Him As ODI Captain

India has a new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, to replace Rohit Sharma in a strategic move to youthful leadership. Rohit continues with the team as an expert batter, and the group also accommodates new talents to be geared towards future tourneys.

(Image Credit: Rohit Sharma via X)
(Image Credit: Rohit Sharma via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 5, 2025 14:00:11 IST

India has changed its ODI captain, who will be Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma before the three match series against Australia begins on October 19, 2025. It is the end of an age as Rohit is retiring after winning a champions trophy with his team earlier this year. The move is in line with the plans by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to simplify leadership format with Gill already being the Test captain and vice captain of T20Is under Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain

The shift has created much publicity, particularly when a 13 year old posting resurfaced on social media. He had already mentioned, in the post, that it was the end of an era (45) and the beginning of a new one (77), calling himself and Gill by their respective jersey numbers, which Gill now wears at number 77. This coincidental fit has given the leadership change a dose of nostalgia. Although Rohit is still part of the team, as a specialist batter, the selection panel has rearranged quite a few things, such as removing the experience of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.



Team India’s ODI Team

Shreyas Iyer is the new vice captain and it marks change in leadership to younger people. This change of leadership has received mixed responses. Some have decried the timing, such as former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who pointed to the recent successes of Rohit but to others, it is a move towards long term planning. The move by the BCCI shows a dedication to the future of the team as it seeks to transform its leadership structure to meet future challenges. The cricketing world is keeping a close eye on Shubman Gill who has just taken over the leadership and is looking forward to see the impact of his leadership in the forthcoming series and beyond on India.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 2:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS