Home > Sports > SuryaKumar Yadav's Talks About His Only 'Regret' After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

SuryaKumar Yadav's Talks About His Only 'Regret' After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Suryakumar Yadav said that his greatest regret was that he has never got a chance to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in Indian national team in spite of facing him in IPL.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 5, 2025 13:19:41 IST

SuryaKumar Yadav’s Talks About His Only ‘Regret’ After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

In an open ended post match debrief on the India national team in the T20I series of Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav, admitted to always missing out on playing under MS Dhoni. Despite it being launched abroad in 2021 by Virat Kohli and subsequently played by Rohit Sharma, Yadav said it was Dhoni who was his role model as a leader, in particular how he remained calm and cool when making difficult decisions.

What Is SuryaKumar Yadav’s Only Regret?

He noticed that Dhoni was able to read the game and to make tactical decisions under extreme pressure and that he admired him and wished to be more like him. Yadav also quoted, how Dhoni was not only a tactician, but also minded the moral of the team, and the psychological strength and the way he would improve young players and it had left a lasting mark on him. Yadav had to move up to the national team, and it was only in 2021 that he made his international debut having played several years of domestic cricket with Mumbai. His rise to greatness was that he won India the Asia cup in Dubai which is credited to his leadership and progress.

SuryaKumar Yadav On MS Dhoni

Reflecting on his experiences, Yadav said he drew inspiration from his former captains, experiencing the intensity and directness of Kohli and the more inclusive approach of Sharma. But he was also taken by the nature of the way Dhoni came to him, creating his own summary of his views on leadership, and leaving a yearning to create a facilitation and space of enabling for his teammates like his captain did. This eye opener reiterates exactly how strong an impression Dhoni as a leader has left on the current generation of cricketers, a legacy of being a composed Captain who can lead tactfully and strategically. The lesson that Yadav is ashamed of, is a wakeup call to the young upcoming leaders in the world of cricket that there are many more things to be learned in the remarkable career of Dhoni, and that young cricketing professionals must take a balance in the skill, temperament and mentorship in their own career.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Tags: Asia Cup 2025 Final, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025

SuryaKumar Yadav’s Talks About His Only ‘Regret’ After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

QUICK LINKS