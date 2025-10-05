LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Future In Doubt? Gautam Gambhir’s Comment Raises Eyebrows!

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar suggest that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are perhaps no longer the focal point of the ODI plans of India with the team preparing to handover the baton to the next generation. The change in leadership to Shubman Gill is likely to be a planned shift to a younger core in future tournaments.

(Image Credit: Gautam Gambhir via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 5, 2025 12:04:56 IST

According to a recent report, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar together resolved to strip Rohit Sharma of the Indian ODI captaincy, a move reportedly supported by high and mighty in Indian cricket. The two are stated to agree that neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli are likely to form a part of Indian plans to host the world cup in 2027.

Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

It is alleged that Gambhir and Agarkar believe that Rohit and Kohli cannot be expected to sustain consistent form by playing only one format (ODIs) periodically when they have the heavy workload of IPL obligations, not to mention occasional international commitments. The rationale is that they may not adapt well to the fluctuation of match demands because of their continued presence on such a tight schedule. However, the administration is planning to coat a younger all-format captain as the main figure entering the next decade. Tipped to take on increased leadership roles post the T20 World Cup in India is Shubman Gill, who is likely to become the successor after the tournament. According to the report the move was not made without consultation Gambhir and Agarkar reportedly enjoyed the goodwill of the powerful players in the Indian cricketing system. 

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli On 2027 ODI World Cup

In the status of Rohit, it is stated that his international career is possibly coming to an end but there is an appreciation of his previous works. In the meantime, Kohli stands a better chance than his comparative, but there is a question as to whether he will survive up to the year 2027 with the changing team set up. The guiding principle, according to the report, of Gambhir and Agarkar is that stars do not make good teams but good teams make stars. Agarkar is quoted that though Kohli and Rohit have a lot of experience, there is no history of players performing well even after being confined to a single format over long periods of time. He concludes that their performance in Australia and elsewhere may explain the viability of segmented play to them. In the meantime it is left to Rohit and Kohli to continue to deliver the runs, they have only one currency as far as their relevance is concerned. Premeditated change in Indian cricket, one that may even gradually retire even its most recognizable names, and that encourages a new generation of leadership to take India to the next level in future tournaments. 

Also Read: ‘I Don’t See Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Playing 2027 ODI World Cup’ Former English Cricketer

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 12:04 PM IST
Tags: 2027 ODI World CupAjit Agarkargautam gambhirGautam Gambhir Ajit AgarkarIndia vs Australia ODIrohit sharmavirat kohli’

QUICK LINKS