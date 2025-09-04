LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Online Tickets And Price Range

FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Online Tickets And Price Range

Sales will be through a progressive lottery system starting with a Visa only presale in September 2025 followed by other phases and a final first come, first served window. The introduction of a new dynamic price system will cause changes in the price of tickets, depending on the demand, which raises the question of whether the average fan can afford it.

FIFA World Cup Trophy. (Image Credit: ANI/ FIFAcom via X)
FIFA World Cup Trophy. (Image Credit: ANI/ FIFAcom via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 17:43:00 IST

FIFA has also presented its ticketing strategy of the much anticipated 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, 2026. The sale of the tickets will be performed as a gradual lottery system, with the prices beginning with $ 60 on group stage games and increasing to as high as $ 6730 on final match tickets through the new model of dynamic pricing opened recently by FIFA.

How To Book FIFA World Cup Tickets Online?

The initial wave of ticketing is a Visa only presale lottery, which will take place between September 10 and 19, 2025. A fan has to sign in with a FIFA ID along with a qualifying Visa card to gain entry into the lottery, with winners being announced starting September 29 and receiving a period of one month to make purchases, starting October 1. In this first phase, there will be approximately 1 million tickets. This will be followed by a second phase between October 27-31 and a third phase starting after the world cup group draw on December 5. A window on final sales will also be opened nearer to the tournament on a first come, first served basis.

FIFA World Cup Tickets Rules

Dynamic pricing implies that the value of the ticket will vary based on demand, as with airline and hospitality businesses. Although this price flexibility is designed to prevent scalawagging and reflect the consumer markets of North America, it has also led to concerns that a large number of fans may be forced out. In reaction FIFA will create a formal resale market, which although price capped in Mexico will permit holders to resell tickets freely in other markets. The ticket caps are fixed to four tickets per match, and the person can not have more than 40 tickets during the tournament.

In the past, these types of pricing models have elicited negative responses. During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and various concerts around the world, fans cried foul at exorbitant surges and a lack of transparency, raising questions on fairness and accessibility in ticket sales.

Tags: FIFA TicketsFIFA Tickets OnlineFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup TicketsHow To Buy FIFA Tickets

FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Online Tickets And Price Range

