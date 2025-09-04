LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Affair That You've Never Heard Of!

Lionel Messi’s Affair That You’ve Never Heard Of!

Messi’s warm gaze as he interviewed at the 2022 world cup caused this speculation to spread widely through social media, although their relationship was entirely professional. The reaction she gives highlights the fact that the reality is twisted by the masses and gossip, which creates unnecessary difficulties to the women in the limelight.

(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 17:15:24 IST

On April 29th, 2014, Argentine Sports Journalist Sofi Martniez strongly refused and denied all the affairs that were pointing out to the relationship of her and Argentine Legend Lionel Messi. She also explained how that rumour was being a burden on her and her family.

What were the rumours about Lionel Messi and Sofi Martinez?

The speculations were revived at the start of this year when Messi was interviewed by Martínez in an emotionally charged manner, especially during Argentina’s successful 2022 FIFA world cup campaign. The subsequent social media buzz and rumors were triggered by the observations of the intense gaze shown by Messi, even though the exchanges were strictly professional.

What was Sofi Martinez’s response?

In response to the rumors in a talk show, Martienez pointed out that increased visibility comes with undesirable baggage ‘My family is paying a lot, this year people are starting to start talking more and more about, What is up with the way he looks at you, I found myself in between something that had rendered me ridiculous to explain what I meant.’ Martinez also noted a gender bias in action, a male journalist expressing warmth or adoration to Messi would probably never instigate such insinuations. She termed the rumors as an effect of being unjustly tried when the same behavior is portrayed by a woman.

Sofi Martinez and her many links

She took it a step further in previous interviews, openly admiring the wife of Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and rejecting the idea of them becoming jealous due to the nature of their working relationship. Martinez also shared that she had once flirted with Antonela and found the way she manages the attention and shares with Messi to be truly envy worthy, and that their normal family life was truly enviable. Even though the rumors can date back to multiple years ago, some figures around the couple publicly praised the professionalism of Martinez. Daniella Semaan, wife of Cesc Fabregas, is one such defender, labeling those earlier tabloid reports as being baseless. Messi and Roccuzzo are hushpuppies and the two have not spoken out against the faux pas. The couple, they have known each other since childhood got married in 2017 and has three children: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

