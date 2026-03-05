FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will Replace Iran if They Boycott The Tournament?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, along with the involvement of the United States of America, has gone on to affect the entire world in some way or another. Apart from these three nations, many countries in the Gulf region have been brought to a standstill due to conflict.

The constant retaliation from each side has meant that the world of sports has been hugely impacted as well. The participation of different individuals and countries, along with organising tournaments, has taken a hit due to the war in the Gulf region. Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been put into major doubt as they could boycott the tournament taking place in the US.

Will Iran boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026?

With the FIFA World Cup being hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, Iran’s participation in the biggest football tournament is in major doubt. Considering the fact that the US has sided with Israel during this conflict and is fighting the war against Iran, it looks highly unlikely that the Middle Eastern nation would travel to the North American country.

Mehdi Taj, Iran’s football chief, talked about the situation and reiterated the fact that their association is constantly reviewing the situation. He also talked about how, as things stand for now, it is difficult to look forward to any developments with any optimism.

Will Iran be fined for boycotting the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Yes, Iran could face major sanctions, including financial penalties, if it goes on to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran could face a penalty of 275,000 Euros if they decide to boycott the clash 30 days or more before the first match of the tournament. As per the schedule, the tournament will kick off on the 12th of June. If Iran withdraws from the clash before 12th May, then they will face a 275 thousand penalty. However, if the Middle Eastern nation decides to withdraw from the clash after 12th May, then their penalty could increase to 550,000 Euros.

Who will replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

There is no confirmation on who could replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026 if they decide to boycott the tournament. The FIFA Regulation 6.7 talks about such an event. The regulation reads, “If any Participating Member Association withdraws and/or is excluded from the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary. FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association.”

Also Read: EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

