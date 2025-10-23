LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 22:28:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF LIONEL MESSI AS AN INTER MIAMI PLAYER COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Lionel Messi has extended his contract with MLS side Inter Miami to 2028, the club announced on Thursday (October 23), a boost for the North American league as the Argentine great keeps his career going. The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club but the 38-year-old has given no hint as to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor. The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs beginning on Friday. Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, in a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year. (Production: Stefan Haskins)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

R Ashwin Asks Virat Kohli To Retire? Fans Go Wild Over Cryptic ‘Just Leave It’ Nike Post

Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

LATEST NEWS

US sanctions Russian oil majors over Ukraine, prompting jitters in India and China

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

Two federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings

Starbucks workers union to begin voting on strike amid stalled contract talks

UPDATE 2-Hungary's Orban seeks to boost support, opposition holds rival rally on 1956 anniversary

UPDATE 2-Super Micro cuts first-quarter revenue forecast on delivery delays

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Honeywell lifts 2025 profit outlook despite Solstice spinoff, shares rise

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

QUICK LINKS