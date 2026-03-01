LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

Al-Nassr came from behind to beat Al-Fayha 3-1, with Mane and Felix scoring after Ronaldo missed a penalty and went off injured, sending Al-Nassr back to the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo Injury (Image Credits : X)
Cristiano Ronaldo Injury (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 1, 2026 10:55:57 IST

Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

The Saudi Pro League title race took another dramatic turn on Saturday as Al-Nassr came from behind to beat Al-Fayha 3-1 away from home. It was a night full of tension, missed chances and late drama. Cristiano Ronaldo had a tough evening, missing an early penalty and later going off injured, but his team still managed to secure all three points and climb back to the top of the table ahead of Al-Ahli.

Al-Nassr had the perfect chance to take control early in the game. Just eight minutes in, they were awarded a penalty after Mohamed Simakan went down inside the box following slight contact from Mikel Villanueva. Al-Fayha players were unhappy with the decision, and their frustration grew when Ronaldo stepped up and missed the penalty, sending his shot wide of the post.

There was more controversy in the first half as Marcelo Brozovic appeared to get away without punishment after a clash that looked like a headbutt. But just before half-time, Al-Fayha took the lead. Fashion Sakala set up Rakan Kaabi on the right, and his low cross was turned into his own net by Abdulelah Al-Amri, giving the home side a deserved advantage. Al-Fayha defended bravely, with Chris Smalling leading the backline strongly. The former Manchester United defender kept Ronaldo quiet and made an important challenge early in the second half. For long periods, it looked like Al-Nassr would struggle to break through.

However, in the 72nd minute, the equaliser finally came. Kingsley Coman delivered a cross that Sadio Mane calmly finished at the back post. Al-Nassr kept pushing, and ten minutes later, Joao Felix struck the post with a powerful shot. The ball bounced back off the goalkeeper, Orlando Mosquera and went into the net, giving Al-Nassr the lead. Late in the game, Abdullah Al-Hamdan added another goal to seal the win. Ronaldo, who had already been substituted with a hamstring issue, could only watch from the sidelines as his team completed the comeback.

Also Read: IND vs WI Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Away India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Chances in Kolkata?

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Tags: AL Fahya vs Al Nassr, al nassr, cristiano ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo injury, Saudi Pro League

Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

QUICK LINKS