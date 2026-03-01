IND vs WI Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Away India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Chances in Kolkata?

The semifinal line-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup is almost complete. England and New Zealand have qualified from Group 1, while South Africa has advanced from Group 2. The final spot will be decided on Saturday when defending champions India face West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is being treated as a virtual quarterfinal.

India faced a major setback last Sunday when South Africa handed them their biggest defeat in T20 World Cup history, beating them by 76 runs in Ahmedabad. Before that loss, India had gone unbeaten in Group A. The heavy defeat put them under pressure, but they responded well by beating Zimbabwe in their next match. West Indies also lost badly to South Africa, which means both teams now have everything to play for in this final Super 8 clash. For India, the situation is simple — win, and they reach the semifinals, where they will meet England next week. If they lose, they are out of the tournament.

IND vs WI: Weather Report

There is little chance of rain in Kolkata. The city had some unexpected rain earlier in the week, but the forecast for Sunday looks clear. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be around 27°C and may drop to 24°C later in the evening. Humidity could rise, but there is no prediction of rain during match hours .

kolkata

What Happens If match get Washout

If the match is abandoned for any reason, both teams will share one point each. In that case, the West Indies will qualify for the semifinals because they have a better net run rate than India.

IND vs WI: Pitch Report

As for the pitch, West Indies coach Darren Sammy said it looks dry, with a slight hint of grass. Eden Gardens is usually good for batting, and many high-scoring matches have been played here in this tournament. However, all previous games at this venue were day matches, so it remains to be seen how the pitch will behave under lights.

IND vs WI: Head To Head

India has won all four T20 matches against the West Indies in Kolkata. Overall, India leads the head-to-head record 19-11 in 30 T20 matches, but West Indies have won three of their four World Cup meetings.

