IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs WI Live Streaming: India take on West Indies in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, with semifinal hopes on the line for both teams. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs WI match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

India vs West Indies (Image Credits : X)
India vs West Indies (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 1, 2026 09:42:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

India face West Indies in a must-win clash in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, with a place in the semifinals at stake. This match is like a virtual quarterfinal — the winning team will move ahead, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

Both teams have had similar journeys in the Super 8 stage. India and the West Indies comfortably defeated Zimbabwe but suffered heavy losses against South Africa. With one win and one defeat each, everything now depends on this crucial encounter.

It’s a straight winner-takes-all battle, and fans can expect a high-pressure contest as two strong sides fight to keep their title hopes alive.

You Might Be Interested In

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs West IndiesSuper 8 match. 

When and where will the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Also Read: ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccind vs wiIndia vs West Indies Live BroadcastIndia vs West Indies LIVE Streaminglive streamingt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

PAK vs SL: ‘World Bank Loan’ Jokes Flood Social Media After Pakistan Crash Out of T20 World Cup 2026

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

Iran Appoints Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi As IRGC’s New Commander-in-Chief Amid Escalating US-Israel Strikes

Iran-Israel Tensions: 444 Flights Cancelled Today, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Alert; Check Out Latest Update From Air India, Qatar Airways

Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes | Watch Viral Videos

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Amrutlal’s Film Roars Ahead, Delivering An Explosive Opening Surprise.

Iran State Media Confirms ‘Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead’: 40 Days of Public Mourning Announced After US-Israel Strikes

Loud Explosions, Gunfire Heard in Kabul as Afghanistan-Pakistan Border War Escalates After Airstrikes

Iran Confirms Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes: Daughter, Grandchild, Daughter-in-Law & Son-in-Law Dead as Tehran Tensions Explode

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

QUICK LINKS