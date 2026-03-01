IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

India face West Indies in a must-win clash in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, with a place in the semifinals at stake. This match is like a virtual quarterfinal — the winning team will move ahead, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

Both teams have had similar journeys in the Super 8 stage. India and the West Indies comfortably defeated Zimbabwe but suffered heavy losses against South Africa. With one win and one defeat each, everything now depends on this crucial encounter.

It’s a straight winner-takes-all battle, and fans can expect a high-pressure contest as two strong sides fight to keep their title hopes alive.

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs West IndiesSuper 8 match.

When and where will the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For India vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

