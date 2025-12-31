Former Australia Batter Damien Martyn Put In Induced Coma, Undergoing Treatment For Meningitis

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn has been placed into an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis according to reports. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a speedy recovery. “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and across the cricket community are with him at this time,” he said in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the Martyn family, close friend and former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist confirmed his former teammate was receiving treatment in hospital. “He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn’s partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.

Former AFL star Brad Hardie, speaking on Perth’s 6PR radio station, said, “Damien Martyn, the champ from WA [Western Australia] unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and currently is residing in a Queensland hospital.”

Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Matto during this tough time🤗🤗 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 31, 2025







Damien Martyn is the definition of batting – timing, placement, patience, footwork, and a positive mindset.🤯🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/7fmE2IbKEP — OldMonkOfCricket (@BhushanManmath) December 17, 2025







“I’d like everybody to have their best wishes and positive thoughts for Marto. Let’s hope he can pull through, because it’s really serious.”

“He is in for the fight of his life.

Let’s hope he can pull through because it’s really serious.” Australian cricket great Damien Martyn was rushed to hospital after falling ill on Boxing Day. 😔 pic.twitter.com/HCPXYaN5n7 — Australian 🇦🇺 (@45FirstLady) December 30, 2025







One of the finest middle-order batter of his time, Martyn played 67 Tests, 208 ODIs and 4 T20Is. The right-handed batter notched up 4406 runs in the longer format while scored 5346 in ODIs and 120 runs in T20Is. Martyn was also a part of the Australian side that defeated India in the 2003 World Cup final where he scored 88 despite playing with a broken finger.

Here’s some old gold! Damien Martyn on 49* off 17 balls….brilliantly caught by James Brayshaw, a classic one hander! 1997 gold.@damienmartyn @TripleMRushHour @triplemcricket pic.twitter.com/BQJ7XMNvAV — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 20, 2020







He also represented Yorkshire as an overseas player in 2003.

