Former Cricketer Surinder Khanna doesn't see Pakistan as a "threat", cautions Abhishek about being dropped

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna doesn’t classify Pakistan as a “threat”. The former dashing middle-order batter feels the true question around the much-debated fixture lies in the margin of runs or wickets that India is going to win with at the Asia Cup in the Super Fours clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Apart from the off-field drama and controversy that has unfolded, India has kept its reputation of being a far superior side in the context of cricket. The last time the two arch-rivals squared off against each other during the group stage, India stood triumphant with a landslide 7-wicket win.

After bowlers chained Pakistan batters to 127/9, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive 47* from 39 deliveries to keep India’s unbeaten run intact. With the two neighbouring nations set to lock horns once again in Dubai, Surinder expects only one result, but cautioned India to remain vigilant, considering the unpredictable nature of the T20Is.

“Unfortunately, I don’t see Pakistan as much of a threat. So, how many runs India will win or how many wickets it will win is the question. In the last 15-20 years, we’ve seen the quality of fast bowlers they have had. He’s Shaheen Afridi, and the rest are his spin-oriented attacks. So there have been a lot of changes in that. But they shouldn’t take any team lightly, especially when you play with such rivals,” Surinder told ANI.

After the conclusion of the group stage, there were many positives for India to take, especially the selfless and fiery start the young Abhishek Sharma has provided at the opening slot. He has notched scores of 30, 31 and 38 across the three group stage games. While the swift start remains positive, Surinder doesn’t see Abhishek opening the innings for India for a long time if he doesn’t convert those beginnings into something significant.

“He’s a very exciting player. And his stroke play is very good, on the new game. The start he’s getting, convert that into a big score. Because if you make good 25-30 runs, and don’t play big, you can’t stay there for long. Because if you keep good players out, you get a chance. So you have to play long innings. Whether he comes or not, it’s up to him,” he added. (ANI)

